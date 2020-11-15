Democrat Senate Nominee in Georgia Runoff, Raphael Warnock, Is Beyond Radical

It appears that Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock’s radical past is catching up with him. We’ve previously covered the lunacy of his religious “mentor,” Dr. James Hal Cone, who called for the “destruction of everything white” in America.

Warnock himself has shown on several occasions to hold beliefs as radical as any antifa or leftist loon out there.

The Washington Free Beacon reports on a video that’s surfaced of Warnock saying that America must “repent” for Donald Trump and its “worship of whiteness.”

“If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent,” Warnock said to raucous applause. “No matter what happens next month, more than a third of the nation that would go along with this, is reason to be afraid. America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness, on full display this season.”

It’s one thing to be a partisan hack, saying how evil the other side is. But it’s quite another to claim that people have sinned and need to repent for not voting Democrat. That’s just bat-guano crazy and people like that belong on a street corner with a sign that says “The end is nigh” rather than in the United States Senate.

Ironically, Democrats tried to portray Warnock as a “centrist” so as not to upset conservatives in the state, but how can you describe someone as “centrist” who does stuff like this?

Washington Examiner:

An ordained Baptist minister, Warnock has a theological pedigree that most believers in God would consider to be quite radical. Last week, it was reported that he served as a youth minister when his New York City church invited the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro to speak in 1995 and then enthusiastically cheered and praised him. Although Warnock was only a junior pastor at the time and did not necessarily make the decision to host and fete that murderous communist, no one has produced evidence that he objected to the lengthy standing ovation Castro received or to his introduction as “the hero of the struggle of peoples around the world.”

It’s not just Castro. Warnock has embraced the cause of Palestinian terrorists, referring to them as “peaceful protesters.”

Far more troubling is Warnock’s very recent embrace of anti-Israel radicalism. In a 2018 sermon, he portrayed Israel and pro-Israel people in the United States as the cause of the conflict in the Middle East — not the terrorists who have actually caused the problem. He lamented the transfer of the U.S. Embassy to Israel’s capital, Jerusalem, and excused anti-Israel terrorist violence, stating, “Yes, there may have been some folk who were violent, but we oughta know how that works out. We know what it’s like to stand up and have a peaceful demonstration and have the media focus on a few violent uprisings.”

Is he really that ignorant? Or is he so besotted with anti-Semitism that he sees murdering Jews as “peaceful demonstrations”?

Warnock now attempts to hide his radicalism behind soothing words of “community” and “unity.” But there is nothing unifying about his real message and the community can do without it.

