MONDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Really looking forward to this week, since we're supposed to enjoy some unseasonable warm weather in the high 70s. For perspective, last summer was so crappy that the high 70s was about as good as it got in July and August. Worst summer ever.

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But just to put a real Colorado spin on it, it'll be 78 on Thursday, but it's 7 — yes, 7 — right now on early Monday morning, and everything is so icy that I just had to go out in it in my bathrobe to help my elderly dog, Remy, inside.

I NEED 78 degrees to warm back up.

Or — hear me out on this one — maybe some friendly chat and light day-drinking on Five O'Clock Somewhere will do the trick.

See you then.

P.S. There's a small chance we're actually on for 3 p.m. Eastern, so keep an eye on the headline number during the day, in case it changes.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?