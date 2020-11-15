'Total Media Blackout' as Antifa Launches Attacks on MAGA Rallygoers in DC

Pro and anti-Trump demonstrators clashed after dark in Washington, D.C. Saturday night following a day-long march by MAGA supporters. After most of the MAGA marchers left the rally, antifa thugs descended on the Trump supporters. An elderly couple with a Trump flag were assaulted and the Proud Boys began to hit back, mixing it up with antifa in the streets.

Andy Ngo captured a MAGA supporter getting sucker-punched by a brave revolutionary. (Graphic violence)

Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground. Video by @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/cf7bnkpsCf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

An enraged Trump took to Twitter.

Human Radical Left garbage did this. Being arrested now! https://t.co/fXSsXXp5yc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Curiously, the cops showed up late to the riot. Trump scored DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for dragging her heels in protecting protesters.

Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Even more curiously, after criticizing the MAGA march for not wearing masks, not social distancing, and destroying democracy for questioning the election, the media was MIA as antifa violently assaulted innocent American protesters.

The Silent Media is the Enemy of the People!!! https://t.co/I2LnE3dpI9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Daily Caller contributor Matthew Miller shared a video of a clash between the Proud Boys and antifa.

All out brawl between Proud Boys and Antifa in the streets of DC. pic.twitter.com/dIp1aNfyGV — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) November 15, 2020

Open violence, projectiles being thrown, batons and sticks being used in a full melee down here. pic.twitter.com/iq8ZjgH5Cd — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) November 15, 2020

An elderly couple, along with women and children, were threatened and harassed by antifa bullies who screamed at them as they were walking down the street. They followed them for half a block before a cop finally intervened.

BLM groups threaten elderly couple and attempts to steal their Trump Flag #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1kIYO2mg4e — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

How brave of them.

Fox News:

Anti-Trump demonstrators allegedly hurled eggs at Trump supporters — or stole signs, hats and banners, and lit them on fire. Videos show them shouting at families, sucker-punching people in the street and harassing an elderly woman carrying a Trump flag. City police said they’d made at least 20 arrests – three of which involved assaults – but a total count wasn’t expected until Sunday morning. At least two police officers were injured and authorities confiscated seven firearms, according to a city spokeswoman. They closed off streets and part of Washington’s downtown, already home to boarded up stores and offices.

Watching some of these videos I’m struck by how the thugs employ hit and run tactics — running up behind MAGA supporters and pushing them or hitting them when they aren’t looking.

Is this the stuff of revolutionaries? Not exactly willing to die for their revolution if they can’t even stand up to an unarmed, elderly civilian.

(Strong language)

chaos as a trump supporter’s flag is ripped out of her hands as she’s forced out while being threatened #MAGAMarchDC #Trump2020 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/exXL64s2dT — eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 14, 2020

Fox News had extensive coverage but other outlets didn’t appear very interested in covering the whole story. I guess they’re more interested in ideological purity than in profits.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.