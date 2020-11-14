News & Politics

President Trump Makes Surprise Drive-By at 'Million MAGA March' in DC

By Matt Margolis Nov 14, 2020 2:53 PM ET
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. and state capitols nationwide for the “Million MAGA March” to show their support for the president and demand that every legal and legitimate vote of the 2020 election be counted.

MAGA Marchers in Washington, D.C. were treated to a surprised when President Trump himself decided to do a drive-by in “The Beast.”

Here’s another view of the massive gathering.

Bellwether Counties Had a Clear Favorite for the 2020 Election
Tags: DONALD TRUMP
TRENDING
Editor's Choice