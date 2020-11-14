South Dakota Gov. Noem Won't Enforce Biden's Mask Mandate Tyranny

Kristi Noem Ain’t Playin’

Joe Biden ran a one-note campaign, spreading COVID panic porn far and wide. Since his apparent election, he has been more than creepy about his intention to rule with a heavy hand. He has also made it clear that he will be using the Chinese Bat Flu as his primary excuse for doing so.

An example:

I am alarmed by the surge in reported COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities. This crisis demands a robust and immediate federal response which has been woefully lacking. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2020

There are two types of Americans: idiots who are not alarmed by phrases like “a robust and immediate federal response,” and those who have read history books that weren’t written by Howard Zinn. The latter group felt a chill when reading that tweet.

Grandpa Gropes has been all over the place about mask mandates. He kinda/sorta understands that in real America he wouldn’t have the authority to implement one nationwide. But we’ve seen the petty tyrants all over the land use emergency powers to turn their states and municipalities into Soviet flashback zones. He has said he will talk to governors and mayors to try and convince them to put their citizens under the heavy thumb of the government.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — one of the brightest young stars in the Republican party — has decided that she isn’t going to go along with whatever the nightmare new administration comes up with.

The Washington Examiner:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she won’t enforce a national face mask mandate if it is issued by President-elect Joe Biden. “It’s a good day for freedom. Joe Biden realizes that the president doesn’t have the authority to institute a mask mandate,” Noem’s communications director Ian Fury said this week. “For that matter, neither does Gov. Noem, which is why she has provided her citizens with the full scope of the science and trusted them to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones.” Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Noem has adopted an approach that she says is focused on the Constitution and “people’s freedoms and liberties,” which has generated much criticism from many Democratic politicians and media figures . “The facts on the ground here did not support shelter-in-place,” Noem said in April . “We just didn’t have the spread. For me, personally, I took an oath to uphold our state Constitution. I took an oath when I was in Congress to uphold the United States Constitution. So, I believe in people’s freedoms and liberties, and I always balance that with every decision that I make as governor. I get overly concerned with leaders who take too much power in a time of crisis because I think that’s how we directly lose our country someday by leaders overstepping their proper role.”

It’s very refreshing to see an American politician who isn’t using the virus as a cheap excuse for a barely (and probably “un”) constitutional power grab. I firmly believe that Gavin Newsom, Andrew Cuomo, and their ilk want this plague to go on forever so they can continue to flex their governmental muscle.

Whenever potential post-Trump Republican presidential tickets are discussed, Gov. Noem is included in most of them. She’s often mentioned as the V.P. pick. That could change quickly if she positions herself as a staunch defender of liberty against what will surely be a rights-trampling Democrat in the White House.

___

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.