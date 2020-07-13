The Morning Briefing: Idiots at USA Today Apparently Ignorant of the American Eagle

The Eagle Has Landed
We certainly didn’t have to wait long this week for someone in the mainstream media to step in it and embarrass themselves because of their Trump Derangement Syndrome. USA Today decided to fact-check claims that some Trump campaign swag was Nazi because it featured — and I kid you not — an American eagle.
Before we delve into this lunacy about the eagle in question, it should be noted that USA Today is the CNN of newspapers. Just as CNN would have no audience whatsoever if it weren’t being broadcast to people stuck in airport terminals, USA Today wouldn’t have any readership if it weren’t being given away for free in hotels all over the country. Honestly, I rarely read it when I’m on the road and it’s delivered to my hotel room door every weekday.
It’s also rather laughable that the paper was presenting this as a “fact-check.” Trump must be the most fact-checked president in history. Barack Obama enjoyed eight years of a fact-free presidency while never, ever being fact-checked by the swooning MSM.
Back to the eagle. Victoria has the full story here, and I think her opening paragraph sums it up nicely:
It’s official, the useful idiots on the Left and never-Trumper clan have simply lost their damned minds. The American eagle on your money is now deemed a cancelable object because President Trump’s campaign store put an eagle on a tee-shirt that they claim, if you squint your eyes and look a thousand yards out there somewhere there’s a Nazi symbol.
The Bald Eagle was chosen as the national symbol back in 1782, so it’s not like all of this snuck up on USA Today. This “fact-check” is indicative of how invested the MSM is in keeping this “all Trump supporters are Nazi racists” false narrative going. Some idiot intern of theirs was probably watching Man in the High Castle, for the twelfth time while trolling the Trump campaign site and decided that the picture of the eagle on the t-shirt was literally Hitler or something.
To say that the paper got dragged for this Nazi eagle nonsense on social media would be a monumental understatement. The morons stuck with the original post though. The USA Today Twitter account did issue a hilariously tone-deaf clarification that said, “Worth noting, the eagle is a longtime US symbol, too.”
I wouldn’t be surprised if the social media millennial who wrote that tweet didn’t know that about the eagle until just then.
Twitter stepped up with a lot of eagle awareness help for USA Today. Looks like Granny Boxwine is a Nazi eagle fan too:
What a joke! @SpeakerPelosi has a similar logo 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z5VrDq7J5d
— 🇺🇸LATINOS FOR AMERICA🇨🇴 (@VoteDemOutFL) July 13, 2020
PJ Media Deputy Managing Editor Bryan Preston offered this:
Hi @USATODAY this graphic is from 1933. It's not the NRA you're thinking of. It's the NRA established by FDR. National Recovery Administration. Google it.
Please hire some editors who know things. https://t.co/FwLOhgh0mP pic.twitter.com/cE4LEc8yG9
— Bryan Preston (@texasbryanp) July 12, 2020
As Victoria pointed out in her post, a similar eagle symbol is on our money. The United States Marine Corps also uses an eagle in their logo. Using the USA Today logic, Nazi eagles abound.
The patent absurdity of choosing a graphic of an eagle on a t-shirt to make the Orange Man Bad Nazi pitch would have been laughed off as a pathetic joke at a saner time in American history. What’s sad is that there wasn’t an adult anywhere in any room at USA Today to say, “Hey, maybe this isn’t a good idea.” As long as it’s dumping on Trump, every editor at every major newspaper in America thinks it’s a great idea.
The enemy of the people, indeed.
It Was 112 Here Yesterday So Yeah…No
Turn off air conditioning to reduce coronavirus spread, experts say https://t.co/nGvQrJHQPh
— The Sun (@TheSun) July 12, 2020
Congratulations!
"Swegle is the U.S. Navy's first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month."
After nearly 110 years of naval aviation, the US Navy has welcomed its first Black female tactical jet pilot. https://t.co/xHc5SGTF4V pic.twitter.com/GT5YEjKpEn
— CNN International (@cnni) July 13, 2020
Amen
Departments to keep: State, Treasury, Defense, & Justice.
Departments to eliminate: Everything else.
— jon gabriel (@exjon) July 12, 2020
PJM Linktank
My latest column: Stop Letting Psycho Lefties Like Jen Rubin and Don Lemon Troll You
Writer Catches the New York Times Accidentally Reporting Who Sabotaged the DACA Decision at SCOTUS
Young Mother Shot and Killed By Black Lives Matter Supporters After Saying ‘All Lives Matter’
Trump Mulls Options for GOP Convention. None of Them Are Good
Perfect. Washington Denies Taxpayer Funds to Rebuild Minneapolis After Riots
Gov. DeSantis: ‘If You Can Do Walmart’ You Can Reopen Schools
Pope Says He’s ‘Very Saddened’ Over Hagia Sophia – But Why?
Revenge of the Flower Children: Imagining a Society Without Police in Seattle
CNN Asked for Redesigns of the Mississippi State Flag… and They’re All ‘Meh’
Obama Built That. Two South Texas Police Officers Killed In Ambush Saturday
Problems With Absentee Ballots in Wisconsin Hint at Election Nightmare
Are Recent COVID-19 Cases in Florida Inflated? Data Suggests It Could Be as Much as 30 Percent
A Coronavirus Chart The Mainstream Media Doesn’t Want You To See
Why Erdogan Converted the Hagia Sophia to a Mosque, and Why the State Department Should Be Concerned
Hang in there. Pro-Trump Goya CEO Pushes Back Against Boycott Calls
Portland Rioters Surround Car and Driver Shoots His Way Out
Detroit Police Chief Calls Cop ‘a Hero’ For Shooting Armed Suspect
Obama Granted Clemency to Terrorists and Traitors, But Democrats Are Angry About Roger Stone
A Racist Note Hoax In Aggieland?
Trump Hints at a ‘Path to Citizenship’ for DREAMers
Police Confiscate Gun From St. Louis Couple Who Defended Their Home From Protest Mob
Barack Obama Threatened to Defund Schools, and Democrats Were All For It
Let it burn. Portland Prosecutors Must Want More Violence. They Just Dropped Charges Against Dozens of Criminal Rioters.
Protect America by Preserving and Advancing Our Missile Defenses
‘Airborne’ By Matt Margolis Is the Definitive Guide to the Media’s COVID-19 Malfeasance and Malpractice
Prospects Bleak for GOP Maintaining Control of the Senate
Orwellian Marxists Claim Free Speech Letter Is an Attempt to Silence Minorities
“Impressive…most impressive.” ‘Empire Strikes Back’ Strikes Back In A Dismal Movie Week As Disturbances Ripple Across the Galaxy
It’s Finally Happening: The Far Side is BACK!
There’s a Brilliant Solution for Getting Kids Back to School—Which Is Why It’ll Probably Get Shot Down
VIP
I found some optimism! The Kruiser Kabana Episode 51: The Polls, Silent Trump Voters, and Encouraging Numbers
VodkaPundit: Cashless Only: COVID-19 Frenzy Jumpstarts the Cashless Society
Here’s a List of American Heroes Who Should Go in Trump’s New National Garden
To Homeschool or Not to Homeschool… That Is the Question
When Cancel Culture Cult Leaders Cancel Each Other Out
Hey Marxists, You Don’t Have to Tear Down National Monuments
Voting With Your Wallet in the Era of Cancel Culture
VIP Gold
Border Patrol Tracks Three Illegal Border Crossers, Finds Two Dead
AP: Stop Talking About “The Rare Looting And Violence”
From the Mothership and Beyond
Chicago Politicians Should Quit Blaming Indiana For Their Criminals
New “Study” On Gun Culture Really An Attack On 2A Activism
Chicago Mayor Needs A Reality Check On Gun Laws And Crime
Schlichter: Why You Should Be Optimistic About Trump Winning
Progressive Mob Comes for Nancy: Pelosi Must Go!
WATCH: Cuban Immigrant Warns About the Deadly ‘Pill’ Americans Are About to Swallow
Mueller Opened Himself Up to Being Called Before the Senate Judiciary Committee
Brace Yourself: In 2018 the Flu Put More of a Strain on U.S. Hospitals Than COVID-19 Has (Fauci Still at Large)
Liberals are morons. Twitter Troll Tries to ‘Cancel’ Actor for Character He Played, Gets Cancelled Big Time
Child abuse. ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Reboot Features a 9-Year-Old Boy Identifying as a Girl, Played by a Transgender Child Actor
Anti-Capitalism Black Lives Matter Sees Its Small Businesses Shut Down by a Government Regulatory Agency
Jeffrey Toobin’s Turn To Get His Ears Boxed For Dishonesty About The Roger Stone Commutation.
Big tent Republicans are how we got Trump. Gov. Larry Hogan: The GOP Must ‘Find A Way To Appeal To More People’
NYT Claims Trump Suggested Sale of Puerto Rico in 2017, Ends up With Egg on Its Face
She is painfully stupid. AOC Gets Decimated After Claiming Violent Crime Spike in NYC May Be Due to the Need to ‘Shoplift Some Bread’
LAPD Police Officers Stage ‘Defend The Police’ Protest At City Hall
WaPo Has Found Some Republicans They Approve – The Never-Trump Democrats Claiming to be GOP
French is awful. And he’s not a very good writer. David French Reveals The Depth Of Intellectual Dishonesty Needed For The NeverTrumpers’ Vituperation of Roger Stone
Is US on Course for Violent Collision With China? Senior GOP Lawmaker Says Yes
Judge: Recall Of Seattle Mayor Can Move Forward
HHS Assistant Secretary: Everything On The Table Regarding Coronavirus
No Masks? Retail Employees Are Not Law Enforcement Officers
More Than 150 Minneapolis Police Officers File PTSD Claims, Prepare To Leave The Force
Trump Dons A Face Mask For First Time In Public During Visit To Walter Reed
Judge Denies Democrat Request To Allow Online Voting In Texas Due To COVID-19
‘Ghoulish’: Valerie Jarrett’s praise for NYC’s ‘short term sacrifice’ leading to eventual coronavirus recovery might be the ‘worst victory lap of them all’
California lawmaker behind AB5 suggests the school year start in March 2021
Oops. After saying people need to wear a mask on the beach, S.E. Cupp posts a maskless selfie from the beach
‘China’s mouthpiece has spoken’: LeBron James defends suspended ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski
Good luck with that. The Lincoln Project will reportedly next target Tucker Carlson, other Republicans
Another liberal hellhole. Virgin Mary statue at Boston church scorched
How to See a Comet That Won’t Be Visible for Another 6,000 Years
This was a fun movie. The ‘Palm Springs’ memes that perfectly describe life in quarantine
Benjamin Keough Dies: Son Of Lisa Marie Presley And Grandson Of Elvis Presley Was 27
Five Guys fires employees for refusing to serve police officers
Publix buys 5M pounds of produce, 350K gallons of milk from farmers, donates all to food banks
Facebook Audit Exposes Algorithm Biases in Policing Speech
RIP Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
Smells Like Onion
‘Trump Is Finally Done, Trump Is Finally Done,’ Says Strait-Jacketed Opinion Columnist Babbling To Cup Of Applesauce https://t.co/qFf55Si70f pic.twitter.com/kqSVtQgvin
— The Onion (@TheOnion) July 12, 2020
The Kruiser Kabana
— 11:11 (@11hr11min) July 13, 2020
Thinking of seeing if I can survive on just ice cream and beer this week.
___
Kruiser Twitter
Kruiser Facebook
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.