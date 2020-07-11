Police Confiscate Gun From St. Louis Couple Who Defended Their Home From Protest Mob

The white couple who were seen in a viral video defending their home with guns against a mob of Black Lives Matter protesters have had one of the guns confiscated in a police raid.

St. Louis cops served a search warrant at 8pm Friday night reportedly to seize the guns used in the stand-off. KSDK reported that the police – at the direction of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner – confiscated the AR-15 rifle attorney Mark McCloskey owns. The couple told police that the handgun held by Patricia McCloskey is in the possession of their attorney.

As many as 500 protesters and demonstrators crashed through the small gate leading to the private neighborhood of historic homes, hunting for the mayor’s house. The McCloskeys were preparing dinner when they saw the mob break into the gate and feared for their lives.

BREAKING: Sources tell Five On Your Side police seized one of the weapons, the rifle, from the couple and they told police their attorney has the pistol seen in photos. https://t.co/MMUWIz7iJs — KSDK News (@ksdknews) July 11, 2020

The couple said they felt they were all alone considering that earlier in the month a mob of looters and rioters killed a retired police officer.

Circuit Attorney Issue Threats Over Guns

The couple, both trial attorneys, told Sean Hannity on Fox News on Monday night that in the initial stand-off the mob hurled threats and epithets at them. Three white protesters issued death threats.

“[They said] that they were going to kill us,” Patricia McCloskey told Hannity on Monday night. “They were going to come in there. They were going to burn down the house. They were going to be living in our house after I was dead, and they were pointing to different rooms and said, ‘That’s going to be my bedroom and that’s going to be the living room and I’m going to be taking a shower in that room’.””

Protesters came back to the couple’s home the next night on July 3rd, but they told Hannity that they had already begun the process of hiding their valuables in case of arson, looting, and riots.

Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said she’d investigate the couple because “peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault.”

She made good on that promise.

Couple Pulled Guns Before

The St. Louis press is making a big deal out of the fact that the two pulled their guns before, 30 years ago in the late 1980s. KSDK reports that the two pulled their guns at a trespasser during a property dispute in their neighborhood.

[Attorney Albert] Watkins said in an interview that the McCloskeys have “touched their weapons” just twice in their 32 years on Portland Place — during the incident in 1988 or 1989 cited in the affidavit, and on Sunday. […]The McCloskeys — he’s 63 and she’s 61 — are both personal injury lawyers and their home is on a private street called Portland Place in St. Louis’ well-to-do Central West End. Their attorney, Albert Watkins, said the couple are long-time civil rights advocates and support the message of the Black Lives Matter movement. He said they grabbed their guns when two or three protesters — who were white — violently threatened the couple, and their property and that of their neighbors.

They Wanted Dinner, Not a Gun Fight

Their attorney said at the time that it wasn’t as if the McCloskeys were on their front stoop with guns. … No firearms were on them at the time that they were, as property owners, standing in front of their home. “It was not until they basically were in a position of seeing and observing violence, recklessness, lawbreaking, and knowing that the police were not going to be doing anything.”

The couple has since changed attorneys.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

Kim Gardner Warned She’d Get Their Guns

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has described the incident as violence toward peaceful protesters.

The George Soros-backed attorney was elected in 2016 following the Ferguson and St. Louis riots in which rioters burned down businesses, looted and killed. The riots were sparked after Michael Brown’s attack on police officer Darren Wilson. Brown was killed. Brown, who was high on so much weed that toxicology experts said it could have induced hallucinations, went for Wilson’s gun as he sat in his patrol car. Because of the politically-charged atmosphere and a lying eye witness who had just witnessed Brown robbing a convenience store, the world is stuck with the fiction that Brown uttered for some inexplicable reason, “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Officer Wilson is still in hiding.

Gardner faulted the McCloskeys, not the threatening protesters, for the June 28th incident.

“We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

Fox News reported that the McCloskey’s former attorney said his clients had every right to defend their home under the Castle Doctrine.

He said the protesters were trespassing, “damaging and destroying private property and acting in a threatening and hostile fashion.” “If Kimberly Gardner wants to press charges against two attorneys who are protecting their home and their family and themselves on their own property, I will tell you that it will be nothing short of the proverbial clusterf— with the ensuing assertions that she’s doing this for political purposes,” Watkins said. “And I will tell you that as a person, I don’t believe that to be what she is doing,” Watkins added. “I just believe she probably has a difficult time reading the English language.”

But Gardner is, if anything, all about politics. The woman who was elected to relax the justice system would probably love to change the subject away from the 81 unsolved murders she’s got in St. Louis. According to her own stats, of all the murders which occurred in her domain, the overwhelming number of them were black victims killed by black perpetrators, and almost all of them were committed using firearms – 142 firearms to be exact.

Has she found those guns yet?