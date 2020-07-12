Young Mother Shot and Killed By Black Lives Matter Supporters After Saying 'All Lives Matter'

Last week, 24-year-old Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot to death following an argument with Black Lives Matter supporters. According to her family, the BLM supporters shouted “Black lives matter” at her and her group, to which they replied, “All lives matter.”

After the groups separated, Jessica was shot dead by the BLM supporters. She leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

“She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly,” said Jose Ramirez, her fiance, who was involved in the incident.

According to Ramirez, he and the victim and two other people were hanging out along the canal when someone in their group used a slang version of the N-word. That word prompted a confrontation by a group of strangers. During a brief argument, Ramirez claims the suspect’s group shouted Black Lives Matter and either Whitaker or someone in her group replied that All Lives Matter. Eventually the two sides separated because they realized they were both armed. The groups then fist bumped and walked away from each other. However, minutes later Ramirez claims the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away.

“It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Claire waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot,” Ramirez said.

Jessica’s father confirmed to The Daily Wire that Jessica had told the group “all lives matter” during the argument.

Several local reports on the incident do not mention BLM connection to the murder.

The Indianapolis Star, RTV6, WTHR13, and WISHTV8 all failed to report that detail. The local CBS affiliate described the incident like this:

According to the victim’s family, the shooting started with an argument. Eventually, the two sides separated and walked away from each other, until witnesses claim the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away.

A search of Google News yields no results for coverage from CNN, the Fox News Channel or any other cable news or national stations.

“Why isn’t anybody outraged about this?” Jessica’s grandfather asked in a post on Facebook. “Is it that BLM was involved or that it was white young adults that [were] the victims?”

A GoFundMe page for the victim has been set up to cover funeral expenses.

