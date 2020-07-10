Here's a List of American Heroes Who Should Go in Trump's New National Garden

President Trump gave a rousing speech at Mt. Rushmore on Independence Day. In that speech, he announced an executive order creating a “National Garden of American Heroes,” in response to the woke outrage mobs and anarchists who have torn down statues in (Democrat-run) cities across America.

The executive order provides an initial list of honorees:

The executive order reads: “The National Garden should be composed of statues, including statues of John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Dolley Madison, James Madison, Christa McAuliffe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton, Jr., Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, George Washington, and Orville and Wilbur Wright.” The order notes, “none will have lived perfect lives, but all will be worth honoring, remembering, and studying.”

The Department of the Interior hopes to have the park open by July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

This announcement touched off a lively discussion among my friends on Facebook. We came up with quite a list of folks who should also be included. Here I break them down by category. An asterisk denotes the names that were included in Trump’s executive order. Those without an asterisk were our suggestions.

Note: The list became HUGE. My sincere hope is that this park becomes enormous, and one of the most popular public destinations in America. The very idea fills me with patriotism.

Political heroes

John Adams*

Susan B. Anthony*

Clara Barton*

Daniel Boone*

Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain*

Henry Clay*

Davy Crockett*

Benjamin Franklin*

Alexander Hamilton*

Thomas Jefferson*

Martin Luther King Jr.*

Abraham Lincoln*

James Madison*

Ronald Reagan*

Antonin Scalia*

George Washington*

Samuel Adams

Calvin Coolidge

Patrick Henry

Paul Revere and William Dawes

Theodore Roosevelt

Clarence Thomas

Military heroes

Douglas MacArthur*

Audie Murphy*

George S. Patton Jr.*

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Ulysses S. Grant

Cultural heroes

Frederick Douglass*

Amelia Earhart*

Dolley Madison*

Christa McAuliffe*

Jackie Robinson*

Betsy Ross*

Harriet Beecher Stowe*

Harriet Tubman*

Booker T. Washington*

Orville and Wilbur Wright*

Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, John Glenn, and Alan Shepard

Mel Brooks

Ray Charles

Christopher Columbus

Albert Einstein

James Fenimore Cooper

Ralph Waldo Emerson

John Ford

Aretha Franklin

Earnest Hemingway

Buck Henry

Jim Henson

Bob Hope

Chief Joseph

Paul Harvey

Francis Scott Key

Meriwether Lewis and William Clark

Herman Melville

Satchel Paige

Rosa Parks

Les Paul

Elvis Presley

Babe Ruth

Sacagawea

Frank Sinatra

Squanto

Sojurner Truth

Henry David Thoreau

Jim Thorpe

Pat Tillman

Mark Twain

John Wayne

Walt Whitman

Heroes of the free market

Andrew Carnegie

Thomas Edison

Henry Ford

Cornelius Vanderbilt

George Westinghouse Jr.

Who else should we honor? Who in this list is more controversial than honorable? Share your thoughts in the comments.

