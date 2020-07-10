The Kruiser Kabana Episode 51: The Polls, Silent Trump Voters, and Encouraging Numbers

Yes, I have been the prophet of gloom and doom regarding the upcoming election. It’s just that I cannot pretend that I am feeling otherwise. You’ve all heard my conservative friends weigh in with far more optimism than I have, and I have sincerely listened to them. Then something came up recently during one of the weekly VIP Gold live chats that I do with Stephen Green and Bryan Preston (replay available here) that got me thinking.

What happened was that I began looking at some numbers that were right in front of me rather than get caught up in the infernal nonsense that is the Mainstream Media Trump Hate machine. What I found there put a little bounce in my step. Then I remembered a hunch of mine from 2016 that was right and I began to feel even better. Yeah, it was weird. Whenever I feel optimism I immediately become suspicious, as it is a most unfamiliar sensation for me.

None of this is exact, of course, but political predictions never are, no matter what the drunk pollsters would have you believe.

Oh, since many of us are being sent back into some sort of shutdown I thought I’d mention that I have kept my books (links at the bottom of this post) on reduced quarantine prices (only $3.99 for the ebook versions!) indefinitely. “Straight Outta Feelings” might be particularly helpful during this insane election year. I’m working on a sequel titled “Still Outta Feelings” that I hope to have finished shortly after the election.

I hope that everyone is having a wonderful Fifth Month of March, 2020 so far.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.