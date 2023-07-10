The Morning Briefing: What if They'd Found Anthrax in the White House Instead of Cocaine?

Good Morning, Kruiser Morning Briefing Friends!

Kruiser, your regularly scheduled spokesmodel, is out again today, but he should be back in top form tomorrow. I’ll leave it to him to explain his absence. Good talk.

Radio host John Steigerwald asked a provocative question on Sunday night:

Again, what if it had been anthrax instead of cocaine? — John Steigerwald (@Steigerworld) July 10, 2023

We all know what would happen. The Secret Service would already know EXACTLY who left that little doggie bag in the White House, and the perp would be locked away, never to be seen again, along with the J6 protesters.

Steigerwald isn’t the only one who thinks there’s something fishy about the White House/Secret Service story. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) noted, “Look, I’ve been in the Situation Room. There are cameras everywhere. I’m pretty sure the Secret Service knows.”

“The White House could have handled this real simply by saying, ‘Hey, the Secret Service found some cocaine in the Situation Room. We don’t know how it got in here, but we’re going to find out. And as soon as we find out whose blow it is, we’re either going to fire them and/or prosecute them, and we’ll let you know.’ And then tell the American people the truth,” he added. “But this White House didn’t do that.”

Yet we’re supposed to believe there’s no way to know who left the blow in the White House.

As Matt explained, first, we were told that the drugs were found in the “residence’s library on the ground floor of the building.” Then the story changed to “a holding area in the West Wing that is accessible to both White House staff and guests.” And then it changed again: It was found “near the White House’s West Executive entrance in a cubby.”

Other questions I have:

If a tourist left the bag of cocaine, why didn’t the Secret Service find the white powdery substance during a routine bag search? If there are no drug-sniffing dogs sniffing up visitors who enter the White House, why not?

For what it’s worth, the anthrax task force that investigated the deadly packages delivered in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks “interviewed 10,000 witnesses spanning six continents, recovered over 6,000 pieces of possible evidence, issued 5,750 grand jury subpoenas, gathered 5,730 environmental samples from 60 locations, and scrutinized over 1,000 possible suspects,” according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The investigation into the bag of cocaine is expected to wrap up today, but don’t hold your breath. Unlike the USPIS, rumor has it the White House has O.J. looking for the real druggie.



Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday with your morning coffee. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

This ‘Socialist’ Metro Atlanta Mayor’s Sense of Entitlement Is Appalling

Evergreen: Congratulations, a Man Just Won Miss Netherlands

With Country on Edge, France Bans Private Fireworks for Bastille Day

Techno-Hell: Supercomputer Given Authority to Decide Whether to Block Out Sun For Climate Change

I say the Archbishop is ‘Problematic’ Church of England Archbishop Says the Lord’s Prayer Is ‘Problematic’

Red Cave: Elon Musk’s Tesla Pledged to Uphold CCP ‘Socialist Values’

WATCH: MSNBC Begs Gen Z to Care About Biden Presidency

WATCH: The Most Inept Thief in History Tries to Rob a Salon, but Customers Ignore Him

Townhall Mothership

Biden Says Quiet Part Out Loud About the U.S. Military During Live Interview

Biden Says Ukraine’s War With Russia Must End Before the Country Can Join NATO

Elon Musk wants to see how he measures up to Mark Zuckerberg … literally (yike!)

UNHINGED New Hampshire Rep. compares ‘Moms for Liberty’ to the Taliban

Agent Who Inspired Box Office Smash ‘Sound of Freedom’ Warns: ‘Trans Voice’ Agenda Is Straight out of the Pedophile Playbook

NEW: Bombshell Allegations About Special Treatment Feinstein, Swalwell Chinese Spy Sagas Got From FBI

Army exempts trans service members from physical fitness standards

David Hogg takes to Twitter to give tactical advice

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount.

Why Is Ron DeSantis Running?

That Breakthrough Weight Loss Drug? Maybe Not So Great

There’s Only One Way Cocaine Could Have Gotten Into the White House

There’s Something We Have to Settle Before 2024

The Return of the ‘Mary Poppins of Disinformation’

Around the Interwebz

Woke Military Faces Recruiting Crisis

Bidens Do The Crime, But Not The Time

Elon Musk: @LibsOfTikTok account wrongly throttled when Twitter’s ‘d**k pic bot’ spotted Pride parade nudity

9 injured in mass shooting in Cleveland; Mayor Bibb blames Republicans as police search for the suspect

‘He Kicked Me In My Balls As Soon As I Opened The Door’: Crazy GOP Brawl In Michigan Ends With Cops, ER Visit

‘Zuck is a Cuck’: Elon Musk Ramps Up His Attacks on Mark Zuckerberg With Shocking Tweet

Bee Me

Hunter Biden Heads To Carowinds Amusement Park After Hearing There's Crack On Their Roller Coaster https://t.co/izWXRQjU90 pic.twitter.com/e8AUiP5Z1U — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 8, 2023

Kruiser-less Kabana

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].