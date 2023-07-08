There’s Something We Have to Settle Before 2024

It’s painful to watch our country deteriorate into a left-wing dystopia right before our very eyes. I used to think it couldn’t get any worse than it was under Barack Obama, yet Joe Biden has managed to pick up where his former boss left off without skipping a beat. It scares me to think what state our nation would be in had Trump not been elected in 2016 — though I imagine it would be quite similar to what’s happening now.

The 2024 election is the Republican Party’s best, and perhaps final, chance to stop the damage being done by the Biden administration. If you think the past few years have been bad, imagine four more years of it — or even worse, Kamala Harris taking charge.

Why do I bring this up? Because Republican Party voters are wasting too much time relitigating the 2020 election. You can say until you’re blue in the face that there were irregularities, that it was rigged, that Democrat governors unconstitutionally changed election laws to favor the Democrats, and I’ll agree with you. Something just wasn’t right in that election, and the fact that there was such a concerted effort to censor and suppress the speech of those calling attention to it is (to me) proof that something was amiss. But we’re going to lose if we waste precious time relitigating the 2020 election.

One such issue relating to the 2020 election that many Republican voters can’t seem to move beyond is the blaming of Mike Pence for “letting” Joe Biden get elected.

Pence held a small rally in Sioux City, Iowa, this week, at which he was confronted by a Republican voter about not using his constitutional “right” to stop Biden from becoming president.

Related: Is Trump Turning Election Integrity Into a Losing Issue for the GOP?

“Do you ever second-guess yourself? That was a constitutional right that you had to send those votes back to the states… If it weren’t for your vote, we would not have Joe Biden in the White House,” the woman said.

“I say this with great affection and respect,” Pence began his response to the woman. “The Constitution is very clear. My job was to oversee a session of Congress where objections could be heard, and I made sure that objections would be recognized so we would hear whatever evidence or debate there was. But the Constitution says you open and count the votes. No more, no less.”

.@Mike_Pence is confronted by an Iowa voter on his handling of the Electoral College count on January 6th. "I'm sorry ma'am, but that's actually what the Constitution says. No Vice President in American history ever asserted the authority that you have been convinced that I had." pic.twitter.com/u9rR19ZjEf — CSPAN (@cspan) July 6, 2023

He is absolutely correct; Article 1, Section 2, Clause 3 of the Constitution states, “The President of the Senate [the Vice President] shall, in the Presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the Certificates, and the Votes shall then be counted.” Nothing more, nothing less. End of story. Move on.

Pence’s candidacy may be destined for failure. He’s polling in single digits, and the only potential candidate who can potentially overcome Trump is Ron DeSantis. But let’s stop fighting as a party about what happened in 2020, focus on election integrity as a whole, and make the election a referendum on Joe Biden and his failures.