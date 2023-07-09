Techno-Hell: Supercomputer Given Authority to Decide Whether to Block Out Sun For Climate Change

I have previously reported on the hubristic plan by The Science™, championed by Bill Gates, to block out the sun for climate change. Recently, as Matt Margolis reported, the Brandon entity announced that it would mull, by way of a research program into its feasibility and advisability, the proposal, which has been euphemistically dubbed in bureaucratic jargon “solar radiation modification.”

Via the White House:

A program of research into the scientific and societal implications of solar radiation modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy, alongside the foundational elements of greenhouse gas emissions mitigation and adaptation.

Now The Science™ is using a supercomputer to tell us whether blocking out the sun, which we depend on for survival, is a wise decision or not.

Via Scientific American:

A new supercomputer for climate research will help scientists study the effects of solar geoengineering, a controversial idea for cooling the planet by redirecting the sun’s rays. The machine, named Derecho, began operating this month at the National Center for Atmospheric Research and will allow scientists to run more detailed weather models for research on solar geoengineering, said Kristen Rasmussen, a climate scientist at Colorado State University who is studying how human-made aerosols, which can be used to deflect sunlight, could affect rainfall patterns. Because Derecho is 3 ½ times faster than the previous NCAR supercomputer, her team can run more detailed models to show how regional changes to rainfall can be caused by the release of aerosols, adding to scientists’ understanding of the risks from solar geoengineering, Rasmussen said. The machine will also be used to study other issues related to climate change.

This is a prime example of the outsourcing of basic human common sense to technology if there ever were one.

Anyone with a modicum of scientific understanding understands that, next to water, nitrogen (to fertilize crops), oxygen, and carbon dioxide, the sun is a foundational element of life on Earth. Of course, the technocrats who are directing the development of artificial intelligence at the highest levels have a decidedly anti-human ethos, so why wouldn’t the software they create be similarly inclined? At the end of the day, we are the carbon-based lifeforms targeted by the “climate change” carbon control agenda.