Biden Administration Considers Blocking the Sun to Slow Global Warming

It’s finally come to this: in a report mandated by Congress, the White House cautiously expressed support for exploring the possibility of combating global warming by reducing the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface. The climate change religion has once again managed to prove there is no limit to its absurdity.

“A program of research into the scientific and societal implications of solar radiation modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy, alongside the foundational elements of greenhouse gas emissions mitigation and adaptation,” the White House report reads. “SRM offers the possibility of cooling the planet significantly on a timescale of a few years.”

So, I guess we’re back to “global warming” instead of the broader term “climate change” now?

If this idea sounds familiar to you, you might be remembering a classic episode of The Simpsons where power-hungry Mr. Burns builds a device to block out the sun.

While Burns’s plan is nonsensical, the method under consideration by the Biden administration is called solar radiation modification (SRM), and naturally, it’s a controversial concept. It involves altering the chemical composition of the atmosphere to block sunlight. Which sounds completely terrifying.

Think about it: how many times has man tried to tinker with nature and it actually worked out as planned? To name just one example, introducing predator species as a form of pest control has often had unintended consequences as the invasive species takes over. Yet the Biden administration is literally open to the idea of chemically altering the atmosphere.

On the plus side, the White House insists that “there are no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification.” But the fact that such a concept was even seriously considered as an option is frightening — and climate change evangelicals might just go through with it if they believe it’s necessary to “save the planet.”

“Climate change is already having profound effects on the physical and natural world, and on human well-being, and these effects will only grow as greenhouse gas concentrations increase and warming continues,” the report said. “Understanding these impacts is crucial to enable informed decisions around a possible role for SRM in addressing human hardships associated with climate change.”

It’s not just the United States that opened the door to the possibility of SRM as a means to combat climate change/warming/whatever. European Union leaders have recently signaled their willingness to engage in international discussions regarding the idea.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, the European Parliament and European Council indicated support for “international efforts to assess comprehensively the risks and uncertainties of climate interventions, including solar radiation modification and promote discussions on a potential international framework for its governance, including research related aspects.”

This is the stuff that satire and apocalyptic science fiction are made of — and I think these climate change alarmists are just crazy enough to try it some day.