This 'Socialist' Metro Atlanta Mayor's Sense of Entitlement Is Appalling

South Fulton, Ga., is one of the Peach State’s youngest cities, with a founding date of 2017. It’s also the eighth-largest city in the state, and it encompasses much of the southern end of Fulton County, hence its immensely clever name.

The mayor of South Fulton is quite a character. Khalid Kamau, who spells his name in official communications in lowercase — Mayor khalid kamau — boasts of being “America’s first #BlackLivesMatter organizer elected to public office” and is a “self-proclaimed Elected Activist” as well as a “college-educated, community activist and Southern, Black, Christian Socialist.”

His official biography reveals his priorities as mayor. “With a population that is 92 percent African-American, South Fulton, Georgia is now the blackest big city in America. khalid is [on] a mission to make America’s Blackest City Black. On Purpose — which means a city that is not just unapologetic about its demographics, but moving on purpose to be a laboratory for economic, housing, and restorative justice policies aimed at improving the lives of African Americans.”

Evidently, part of Kamau’s mission as mayor is to enter other people’s houses whenever he wants to. On July 8, police arrested Kamau after he trespassed on private property.

“South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary after being seen walking on private property on Cascade Palmetto Highway,” WSB-TV reports. “Officials said the homeowner confronted Kamau, pulled his firearm, and commanded him to ‘stay put’ until police arrived.”

According to the police report, the homeowner saw an unidentified man in his house and told him to stay where he was until authorities arrived. The man, who happened to be Kamau, replied, “Do you know who the f**k I am? I’m the Mayor, and I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then.”

“My” police? That’s not a terribly socialist attitude, is it?

The homeowner replied, “No motherf***ker, you stay right there.” Kamau claimed that he then stepped forward to introduce himself, but the homeowner said, “If you take another step, I’m going to shoot you.” Kamau told police that he apologized to the owner.

What was Kamau’s excuse for just wandering into a random house?

“I just wanted to see the house,” the mayor told Fox 5 Atlanta. “I do apologize to the owners. I thought it was abandoned.” He apologized “for the negative attention that this is brought to our city.”

Interestingly enough, like any good leftist, Kamau brought politics into the story of his own arrest, telling Fox 5, “I hope that the spotlight on our city right now will highlight some of the inequities that have been happening.”

Do you suppose those “inequalities” include Kamau not being able to go into any house whenever he wants? Don’t worry; his supporters were out in force to see him as he exited the police station.

“Mayor Khalid is a passionate mayor. He uses his tagline a lot, the people know him as the ‘People’s mayor.’ He genuinely cares for the people,” Reshard Snellings told WSB. After all, a true man of the people refers to “my police” when trespassing on someone else’s property.

“The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment,” the city said in a statement. “As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

It sounds like Mayor Khalid is just like any other socialist — once he’s in power, he’s entitled to do whatever he wants and go wherever he wants. And it doesn’t matter how lame his excuses are.