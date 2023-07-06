COVER UP? White House Changes Story Again on Where Cocaine Was Found

Another day, another change in the story about the cocaine that was found in the White House.

When we first got reports that a suspicious package had been found, we were told it was discovered in the library of the White House living quarters during a routine sweep. That’s a heavily restricted area, where very few people have clearance. Upon learning that the substance in the package was cocaine, we quickly learned that the package wasn’t discovered in the living quarters after all, but in the more public, heavily trafficked lobby of the West Wing.

“What I wanted to be very clear is that this is a heavily, heavily trafficked — heavily traveled, to be more accurate — area of the campus of the White House,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed during Wednesday’s press conference. “It is where visitors to the West Wing come through.”

So just to be clear, it was found in a heavily trafficked, heavily traveled area, in case it wasn’t clear all the other times Jean-Pierre said it was found in a place where virtually anybody could have brought it in. The main takeaway from the change of venue for the cocaine discovery was that the new location meant that it would be much more difficult to determine where the illegal drug came from — or, more accurately, who brought it to the White House.

Curiously, this change wasn’t sufficient, and the White House now has a new story as to where the cocaine was found.

If you guessed Mar-a-Lago, you’re wrong, but I’m sure that’s next. “Multiple officials involved in the White House cocaine inquiry now say the bag of powder was found in a cubby near the White House’s West Executive entrance, not the formal West Wing lobby as was previously reported,” said NBC News Thursday. “Investigators expect to be done with the investigation by Monday, according to two sources familiar with the investigation. The inquiry was previously expected to take a couple of weeks.”

The media naturally wants to make it clear that the cocaine was still found in a “heavily trafficked” area.

“In updating the location of where the cocaine was found, officials said that area was also heavily trafficked,” NBC stipulated. “The cocaine was found in an entrance area between the foyer and a lower-level lobby, the sources said. The entrance is near where some vehicles, like the vice president’s limo or SUV park. It is one floor below the main West Wing offices and the same floor as the Situation Room and a dining area.”

An investigation is reportedly to be completed by Monday, and, spoiler alert, don’t expect the Secret Service to determine where the cocaine came from or who brought it. As KJP explained, it was found in a heavily trafficked, heavily traveled area, and despite all the security and surveillance in the White House, it’s just too hard to uncover the truth.

They must think we’re stupid.