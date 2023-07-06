The Only Logical Explanation for Where the Cocaine in the White House Came From

On Sunday, the White House was evacuated after an unidentified package was found during a routine Secret Service sweep. It has since been revealed that the package contained cocaine.

Conservatives on social media quickly concluded that the cocaine had to belong to Hunter Biden, much to the scorn of the left, who didn’t exactly have a more plausible explanation. Some tried to claim that it was a nasal spray used for medical procedures, but those efforts were, to say the least, laughable. Nevertheless, a second test confirmed that the substance was indeed cocaine, and the White House response has been conspicuously evasive.

Karine Jean-Pierre was quick to note that Joe Biden wasn’t there when it happened and insinuated it could have been anyone who left it there because the cocaine was discovered in a place that is “heavily traveled” by visitors, including tourists.

But if there’s anything you know about the White House, it’s that the staff knows exactly who goes in and out, and with all the security and surveillance there, there’s no reason to believe the White House and the Secret Service can’t figure out where the cocaine came from. In fact, it seems very likely they already know.

For starters, as Rick Moran previously reported, one key detail has been changed. Originally, we were told the cocaine was found in the library of the White House living quarters — which is a heavily restricted area — and later, we were told that it was found in the more heavily trafficked West Wing, indicating that it would be difficult to determine where it came from as a result.

“The initial dispatch call stated that the white, powdery substance was found in the residence’s library on the ground floor of the building. However, officials familiar with the incident told The Post the purported cocaine was found in a holding area in the West Wing that is accessible to both White House staff and guests,” the New York Post explained. “DC Fire and EMS did not immediately respond to a request to clarify the discrepancy.”

Well, that’s convenient, isn’t it? Does anyone really believe the revised story from the White House? The fact is that there’s only one logical explanation for how the cocaine got into the White House.

“There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex,” former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino explained. “No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those.”

Now ask yourself, who in Joe Biden’s family has a history of drug abuse and has been to the White House recently? Hunter Biden.

Between the security protocols at the White House and the changing story, the only logical conclusion here is that someone who bypasses that security could have successfully brought cocaine into the White House. Hunter Biden is a known “former” substance abuser. This is simple math, and everything adds up. That Hunter is likely responsible for the cocaine explains the changing story and the apparent effort of the White House to cover it up.

Let’s not forget that Hunter Biden’s plea deal includes a pretrial diversion agreement on the firearm charge. Though we don’t know the exact details, agreements like this typically involve requiring individuals to undergo treatment for substance abuse. If Hunter Biden is still using illegal drugs, he would likely be in violation of that agreement and potentially at risk of prosecution on the gun charge, which could get him as much as 10 years in prison.