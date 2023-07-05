White House Can't Get Its Story Straight About Where the Cocaine Was Found

According to the Washington Free Beacon, a fire department dispatch call on Sunday evening said that “white powder,” identified as “cocaine hydrochloride,” was discovered in the “library” of the executive mansion. As a precaution, the Secret Service evacuated the White House.

But the Secret Service said later that the coke was found in the “West Wing” where the executive offices of the president are located and is one of the highest-traffic areas in the White House. On the other hand, the “library is,” according to WFB, “located in the White House living quarters below, where access is more restricted.”

The difference in locations is critical. The administration may be trying to deflect attention from someone close to the First Family who had access to the presidential living quarters.

The Guardian:

Initial reports said the cocaine was found in a reference library, but later reports said it was in “a work area” of the West Wing, which is attached to the mansion that houses the president and his family, the Oval Office, the Cabinet room, the press briefing room and offices for staff. CBS News, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the cocaine was found in a facility used by White House staff and guests to store phones. The Secret Service indicated it was found by officers during “routine patrols”. The number of people who use the area could make it difficult to determine who was responsible for the substance, NBC said. By Wednesday afternoon, no one had claimed responsibility.

Why in the name of Zeus would anyone “claim responsibility” for having left an undetermined amount of an illegal substance in the White House? Sheesh.

The Secret Service is investigating to see who might have left the coke behind. It’s hard not to point fingers at the president’s son Hunter.

Hunter Biden was rumored to be living at the executive mansion earlier this spring, but this has not been confirmed by the White House. President Biden has publicly embraced his son since his guilty plea in June. Hunter Biden attended a state dinner with the Indian prime minister last month, and he joined the president and First Lady to watch July 4th fireworks from the White House balcony this week after the white substance was discovered. On Friday, shortly before the substance’s discovery, White House pool reporters saw Hunter Biden depart the White House with his father to travel to Camp David.

I’m not buying that it was Hunter who left the coke behind. But do you think that if it was Hunter who is the guilty party the Secret Service would ever acknowledge it?