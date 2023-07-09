There’s Only One Way Cocaine Could Have Gotten Into the White House

An internal investigation into the cocaine that was found in the White House is set to conclude by Monday. This is a full week earlier than the original estimate. Make no mistake about it; the shortened timeline isn’t because it took investigators less time to get to the bottom of the situation. The administration has already set “low expectations” for discovering the individual responsible for leaving behind the cocaine being identified. The White House clearly wants to put this story to bed quickly, and it has no interest in identifying who brought the cocaine into the White House.

Why? Because despite everything the administration has said, claiming that the cocaine was found in a high-traffic area that anyone, including tourists, has access to, there’s really only one plausible explanation for how it could have gotten into the White House in the first place.

According to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, it doesn’t matter where the cocaine was found.

“There’s going to be a lot of commentary on this from people who have not done security or aren’t even remotely familiar with how security at the White House even works,” he explained. “It’s a roughly 18-acre complex. So here’s the thing: it’s surrounded by magnetometers and checkpoints. They all have numbers and names. I’m not going to tell you what they are, but whatever, Zebra-62, for the sake of this video here. You can only enter that complex through, say, Zebra-62 or Zebra-61 and these other specific checkpoints. You can’t get dropped in from the roof; you can’t get tunneled in from below. You have to go in through one of those checkpoints. They surround the entire 18 acres.”

Bongino continued, “So whether this cocaine was found in the Lincoln Bedroom or in, say, the Diplomatic Reception Room, it doesn’t matter. Somebody had to bypass a security magnetometer checkpoint to get that in there.”

With the only way in or out being through one of these security checkpoints, the first question to ask is how could someone with cocaine bring it in through a checkpoint.

“So now you have to ask yourself, ‘Well, who could have possibly went [sic] through a checkpoint and brought cocaine?’” Bongino asked. “And the answer is no one.”

“The only way to get cocaine into the White House in the first place is to bypass the checkpoints,” he elaborated. “It’s someone who would have bypassed the checkpoints. Well, who bypasses the checkpoints? The Secret Service with the protectees.”

And those are Joe Biden and his family members. The Secret Service won’t go through the checkpoints because they have guns on them to protect the First Family. “The Secret Service didn’t have cocaine on them. So it had to be one of the protectees. There’s no other explanation. That would never have gotten through the checkpoint. There’s not a chance in hell.”

Without mentioning anyone specifically by name, Bongino suspects that it was a family member who brought it and left it.

“It’s a simple explanation man, Occam’s Razor, keep it simple, stupid. Sad, but true. That is most likely what happened. It’s the only way that would have gotten in there. No one’s getting in the 18-acre complex. Nobody — not staff, no one else — with cocaine on them. Period.”