The Morning Briefing: Could the 'Experts' Get Any More Disgusting?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, y'all! Kruiser is traveling today, so you're stuck with me. That's right: he's finally making his way back to Arizona after spending far longer in Michigan than he planned.

Advertisement

We're almost to the end of February, and spring inches ever closer. I'm so ready for warmer weather, green leaves, and even pollen. I'll take allergies over cold weather any day. The best thing about this time of year for me is the start of college baseball season, and I got to attend my first Georgia Bulldogs game of the year on Saturday.

A couple of friends and I headed over to Foley Field to watch the Diamond Dawgs play. Non-conference games are general admission, although several sections had reserved signs on them. We sat in the second row of a section along the first base side, and it didn't take us long to realize that we were in a reserved section.

All of the people around us were the parents of players. The parents sitting next to me and in front of us were the parents of the three pitchers who were on the mound in Friday's game. We had some fun conversations, and nobody treated us like we didn't belong among them other than the laughs I got when one mom asked me, "Which player do you belong to?" and I replied, "None of them."

As of this writing, the Bulldogs are 4-0 and have beaten their opponents by a combined score of 53-7. Sure, they've only faced easy non-conference opponents so far and the meat of the schedule is yet to come, but I have a good feeling about hew head coach Wes Johnson and his squad. Go Dawgs!

In the increasingly dystopian world we live in, the things that scientists and other "experts" call for shouldn't shock us anymore. But then New Scientist figured out how.

Advertisement

My friend and colleague Stephen Green has the deets:

It's a tricky decision, whether or not to eat other people, and one that should be considered carefully, even though, "ethically, cannibalism poses fewer issues than you might imagine," according to an unsigned, subscriber-only piece in New Scientist. Nobody wanted to put their name on that or leave it outside the paywall? Never fear, I provided New Scientist with my credit card number — and, to my mild distress, with my home address — so I could read the excuse for cannibalism so powerful that its author must remain a mystery. "If a body can be bequeathed with consent to medical science, why can’t it be left to feed the hungry?" asks an ostensibly serious piece in a serious magazine with all the faux-depth of a pot-fueled bull session. Maybe because stringy old carcasses are terrible?

The erstwhile Vodkapundit knows where the next step in this discussion will lead:

The funny(ish) reason is that once you open up the door to people eating people who are OK with being eaten, then rich weirdos are going to want to eat babies. Think I'm kidding? Think again. Is it such a stretch to go from trafficking children's bodies to satisfy one desire that much different from using them to satisfy another desire? Next thing you know, rich weirdos will be raising babies like the pampered Japanese Black cattle that produce Wagyu beef. They'll boast about the elegant marbling of the high fat content on the loin from this fine specimen just nine months old. Now I am kidding, but ask me again in 2025 and the dark joke might be on me.

Advertisement

I remember reading Jonathan Swift's classic "A Modest Proposal" in college, high school, and probably middle school — no, seriously, it popped up quite often in my schooling. But we read Swift as an example of satire, not prophecy.

Then again, the price of the food we eat is going up, so the idea of having someone over for dinner could take on new meaning. Once again, I turn to Vodkapundit, who had this to say in a piece for our VIPs:

There's something noble — really! — about a Big Mac or a Whopper. There are giant corporations devoted to providing reliable, inexpensive food using the same basic ingredients peasant food has always relied on. But between the economy's continuing lockdown hangover and Bidenflation, even peasant food is getting priced out of reach for, well, us peasants.

This is why we have to undo the damage that Joe Biden and his coterie of leftists have done to this nation.

One more thing before we move on to more Briefing excitement: today is the Georgia March for Life in Atlanta. Please be in prayer for these brave advocates for life as they march.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with Kruiser (and me), people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Look! Not everyone in Hollywood is a psychopath.

Advertisement

Actor Christian Bale broke ground Wednesday on a passion project of about for 16 years -- the building of a village comprised dozen homes and a community center intended to keep siblings in foster care together. He said being a parent opened his eyes to children less fortunate.… pic.twitter.com/233pN4fvvm — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) February 8, 2024

PJ Media

Vodkapundit! North Las Vegas Mayor Celebrates Black Businesses. There's Just One (Huge) Problem.

Here's my recap of the wildest two days in Atlanta courtroom history: Here's What We've Learned From the Fani Willis Hearings

Trump Has a Theory for Why Nikki Haley Is Staying in a Race She Can’t Win

You're Not Going to Believe the Reason the Alleged Super Bowl Shooter Gave for Opening Fire

From the file marked Not Surprising: The Theory That Mail-in Voting Is Secure Just Died a Horrible Death

Biden to Announce 'Major Sanctions Package' Against Russia for Navalny Death

More Vodkapundit! Guess Who's Closing Stores in Chicago Now

Former CNN Anchor John Avlon Is Running for Congress. Yes, Really.

Trump Allies Accused of Planning to Leverage 'Christian Nationalism' During Second Term

Even More Vodkapundit! Who Had 'Scientists Suggest We Rethink Cannibalism' on Their 2024 Bingo Card?

Transgender Criminal Treats the Law Like a Joke, but No One’s Laughing

She really needs some new material. WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Resurrects Russiagate Corpse, Claims Putin Has Financial Blackmail on Trump

Advertisement

Congressmen Bash Google AI for Refusing Image of Tiananmen Square

House Democrat Floats a 'Mike Johnson Protection Plan' to Keep Him in the Speaker's Chair

A Florida Republican Congresswoman Just Made a Shocking Statement About UFOs

They're Coming for Your Kids: Even Red State Parents Are Losing Their Children to Trans Ghoul Authorities

Experts, Politicians Cite Dangers of Feds’ Planned Digital Currency

Letitia James Threatens to Take Trump's NY Buildings If He Doesn't Pay Absurd $350M Fine

Mother Blames MTA, Social Media for Son's Subway Surfing Death

Shapiro (your favorite rapper): Putin Is Pushing Where There's Mush

Townhall Mothership

The Evil of Hamas Is Also a Threat to America

California GOP Chair Roasts Biden for Fundraising Trip to the State

Please, tell me more, Professor Biden: Biden Tries to Explain How 'Canceling' Student Loans Helps People Who Didn't Go to College

Texas College Forced to Backpedal After Firing Biology Professor for Teaching Truth About Men and Women

Cam! SCOTUS Watch: New Cert Petition Filed in New York Carry Case

The Biden White House Is Not Happy With The New York Times Right Now

President Biden's Brother Vouches for Joe's Personal Integrity and 'My Own Strong Ethics'

More than Meets the Eye in DeSantis' Visit to South Carolina?

Only Gavin Newsom Could Turn a $97 Billion Record Surplus Into a $73 Billion Deficit in Under Two Years

More Cam! New Poll Shows Broad Support for Bruen Decision

Advertisement

Biden Campaign Is Getting a Loud and Clear Message From Voters on His Campaign's TikTok Account

Accusation Treason: American Ballerina Arrested in Russia

This Is the Way: Thomas Massie Introduces Bill to Demolish the Department of Education

No Way! Media Starting to Make It Clear Biden Could Have Fixed the Border All Along

I know. You're stunned. 'Rust' Armorer Says Alec Baldwin Didn't Take Gun Safety Training Seriously

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Case That Could Upend Hundreds of January 6 Cases

Kruiser! I Can't Wait for Nikki Haley's 'Mitt Romney in a Skirt' Shtick to Meet Its Ignominious End

Administration Will Invest Billions to Replace China-Made Cranes at U.S. Ports

Joe Biden Is Going Nowhere Fast

So Much Vodkapundit! This Is Why We Can't Enjoy a Burger and Fries

The Election Will Be a Referendum on Joe Biden's Presidency

Around the Interwebz

Get Thee to Totality With an Epic Eclipse Road Trip

Bee Me

This is me. I'm one of those deranged sociopaths.

Deranged Sociopaths Show Up On Time Instead Of 10 Minutes Late Like Normal Human Beings https://t.co/f571flB0sR pic.twitter.com/CLpYdzcv0Y — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 20, 2024

Advertisement

The (Guest Curated) Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

City of lights ✨



In February 1897 Pissarro, then in his late sixties, took a room in the Grand Hôtel de Russie, overlooking the Boulevard Montmartre.



'The Boulevard Montmartre at Night' is the only example of a night painting by the artist: https://t.co/8JVafhxjE5 pic.twitter.com/eBO01UCd6O — National Gallery (@NationalGallery) February 19, 2024

Kabana Tunes

This is my current favorite song in any genre. It's way better than anything else in modern country music. (Special thanks to my nieces Kayla and Hadley for turning me on to this amazing song.)