Trump Allies Accused of Planning to Leverage 'Christian Nationalism' During Second Term

Even before it became so evident that Joe Biden's presidency was in free fall that even the Democrats had to admit it, the groundwork for ensuring a 2024 victory for Biden or at least a Democrat-to-Be-Named-Later was being laid. One of the most useful tools in laying that foundation has been Christian nationalism. Christian nationalism is the shadowy bugbear that, if given the chance, will sweep the entire country into a right-leaning and decidedly white-hued theocratic police state. If Trump wins in November, the nation will find itself on the verge of a never-ending reboot of "The Handmaid's Tale." According to Politico, some of Trump's allies are thinking about making Christian nationalism an integral part of the national tapestry.

In the article, Politico states that it has documents tied to the think tank named The Center for Renewing America (CRA), which is helmed by Russell Vought. Vought is Trump's former director of the Office of Management and Budget and is reportedly still a somewhat prominent member of Trump's inner circle. One of the documents in question lists some of the top priorities for CRA during Trump's second term, and one of the bullet points is "Christian nationalism." Another priority is to immediately invoke the Insurrection Act to quell any potential protests. Yet another is to refuse to spend funds authorized by Congress on "unwanted" projects.

The piece cites two anonymous sources who claim that Vought hopes his relationship with Trump can be used to achieve his goals and bring Christian nationalism to the foreground during a second term.

The article does note:

The documents obtained by POLITICO do not outline specific Christian nationalist policies. But Vought has promoted a restrictionist immigration agenda, saying a person’s background doesn’t define who can enter the U.S., but rather, citing Biblical teachings, whether that person “accept[ed] Israel’s God, laws and understanding of history.”

It goes on to talk about Vought's relationship with William Wolfe, who it refers to as a Christian nationalist who opposes contraception and wants an end to abortion and same-sex marriage. Vought is also an advisor to Project 2025. The article states that Project 2025 is made up of conservative organizations with an agenda to create "one of the most conservative executive branches in modern American history." The article says that among the group's plans is an effort to dismantle or revamp key federal agencies.

What role Vought, CRA, or Project 2025 have in Trump 2.0 will be an Oval Office-level decision. And it is ludicrous to say that Christian nationalists with seemingly nefarious plans do not exist at all. The bigger issue is whether or not the nightmare scenario being painted by the Left is legitimate. The troubling factor is that in much the same way the Biden administration has used "MAGA Republicans" and "white supremacy" as catchphrases to rile the Democratic base, the term "Christian Nationalism" can be employed to cast a shadow over any conservative Christian who either supports Trump or who might support him in the election. This includes anyone who is concerned with federal overreach, a two-tiered system of justice, and affronts to the First Amendment. If said person is Christian and conservative, the shadow of Christian nationalism hangs over them, and they are called to repent.

I recently reviewed the new film "God and Country." Briefly, my first takeaway from the film was that the threat of Christian nationalism was being intentionally overhyped in order to frighten the viewer. The idea is presented that there is a vast, well-funded, and powerful network of people who will seize the day after the election to create an America that is forever stuck in the racist, sexist, dystopian 1950s. My other takeaway? Watching the various vignettes and examples of what the filmmakers call Christian nationalism, interspersed with the commentary, one is left with the impression that anyone who is not a progressive is a suspect. I felt like I was being presented with two choices: Us or Them. There is no middle.

Christian nationalism has always been a part of the Left's talking points, and thus far, it has taken a back seat to MAGA Republicans and white supremacy. But it is about to be fused with them to become the third part of a triumvirate designed to further isolate those who do not see eye-to-eye with Left.