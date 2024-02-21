WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Resurrects Russiagate Corpse, Claims Putin Has Financial Blackmail on Trump

For lack of creativity, Nancy Pelosi’s returned once more to the dry well that is the #Russiagate conspiracy theory, concocted as a coping mechanism in the aftermath of Hillary Clinton’s historic, viscerally satisfying 2016 defeat at the hands of a game show host/real estate tycoon with no prior political experience.

Fittingly, Pelosi’s fact-free comments came during an appearance with the Democrat propagandist who now fancies herself a “journalist,” Jen Psaki, on the epicenter of Russiagate conspiracizing, MSNBC.

Via Mediaite (emphasis added):

White House Press Secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi teamed up to revive the Resistance-Era conspiracy theory that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has kompromat on Donald Trump on Psaki’s show Monday night. Pelosi was the first to raise the possibility, wondering aloud of Putin “What does he have on Donald Trump that he have to constantly be catering to Putin? Telling Putin go into these countries, NATO countries.” “What do you think? We’re all wondering this question, Speaker Pelosi, what do you think Putin has on him?” Psaki asked in reply. “I mean, it sure seems like something, as you’ve said a few times, given that he refuses to criticize him, that he seems to be a fanboy of him. Are you worried?” “First of all, we must be sure that he does not step one foot into the white House. Not as president or not as anything. He has brought disgrace to the White House, to these presidents,” responded Pelosi before eventually getting around to answering Psaki’s query. “I don’t know what he has on him, but I think it’s probably financial, I think it’s probably financial. Either something financial he has him on or something on the come,” she submitted.

.@jrpsaki: "We're all wondering... What do you think Putin has on Trump?" @SpeakerPelosi: "I don't know what he has on him, but I think it's probably financial." pic.twitter.com/w5hfRPyfp2 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) February 20, 2024

Apparently, merely repeating the lie three times makes it true, like the girl from Wizard of Oz clicking her heels.

For the record — not that truth matters whatsoever to the corporate state media — the much-vaunted Mueller Report from 2019, the product of literal years of open-ended investigation with a blank check into Trump’s alleged ties to the Russian state, turned up literally no evidence to that effect. Zero.

