A Florida Republican Congresswoman Just Made a Shocking Statement About UFOs

Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican, made a recent appearance on "The Grant Mitt Podcast," where she made a statement about UFOs that is blowing minds all over the internet. During the program, she stated she believes that the unidentified flying objects described in whistleblower testimony were not made by humankind. And she's not the first person within the government to make such a statement, which lends some credibility to the idea that maybe, just maybe, extraterrestrials exist.

Via the Daily Caller:

Luna is a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which met in January to receive a classified hearing on UFOs/UAPs. Following the meeting, the Florida congresswoman told podcaster Grant Mitt that she believes UFOs are of “non-human origin” and could contain “inter-dimensional beings,” which shouldn’t be confused with extraterrestrial beings.



The term “inter-dimensional” suggests these creatures are not from our version of Earth, but from a different dimension or parallel universe. Or, as she put it, “they’re not necessarily a biological entity from another planet per se.”



Luna went on to claim she was “men in blacked” by the Pentagon, which tried to cancel one of her alleged UFO meetings, and also by the CIA. She alleged that the CIA followed her to a meeting with Air Force personnel who say they’ve had encounters with these strange craft. In this context, the term “men-in-blacked” basically means some guys in suits followed her and tried to shadily dissuade her from her work — a trope that inspired the (far less sinister) 1997 Will Smith movie.

“We coordinated the meeting,” Luna went on to explain on the podcast. “The Pentagon tried to initially cancel the first one. We got it back on the books. We show up there, and we get in, and the base commander tried to basically tell us that we didn’t have authorized clearance to look into and speak to some of the witnesses.”

It seemed as if Luna was somewhat encouraged that individuals from both political parties are pushing for government agencies to disclose all of the information they have on this phenomenon, however, it could end up being a false hope. People have been attempting to get the government to come clean on this topic for many years and have had minimal success.

I'd say it's a fact that they exist. However, my line of thinking here is a bit different than the average believer in alien life on other planets. I most definitely believe it's possible and even likely that there are intelligent beings on other planets in different parts of the galaxy and the universe. I mean, God's a creator, right? Look at the abundance of lifeforms that exist on Earth. Now look at how vast space is. Did He really leave all that space open and empty?

I don't believe so.

And no, that doesn't mean that Jesus Christ had to die for the sins of other species. That's a strange assumption in the first place.

However, as a Christian, I have to believe in extraterrestrials. I believe the Bible is true. Angels and demons are in the Bible. None of them are from Earth, right? Boom: aliens do exist. And that very well might be what we're actually dealing with when it comes to the topic of UFOs. Since angels possess vast stores of information and knowledge far beyond the human race, is it really so strange to think they might be able to build advanced technology?

Just a few things to think about.