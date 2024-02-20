John Oliver Offers Bribe to Clarence Thomas to Ditch SCOTUS

John Oliver, a late-night talk show host for HBO, is now being accused online of trying to bribe Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to leave his seat on the bench in exchange for a million dollars a year. In case you aren't familiar with John Oliver, he's a hardcore leftist. So you know what his motivation is for wanting to get rid of Thomas.

Liberals really, really hate conservatives. They also despise black conservatives. What really brings out their inherent racism is a black conservative who serves on the bench of the highest court in the country. Imagine the backlash if a white Republican tried to bribe a black Democrat to leave the Supreme Court. Accusations of bigotry would abound. John Oliver does it and his team is as silent as the grave.

“One million dollars a year for the rest of your life, if you simply agree to leave the Supreme Court immediately and never come back," the comedian said during his program on Sunday evening.

“Clarence Thomas is arguably the most consequential justice on the court right now, and he’s never really seemed to like the job. He said, ‘It’s not worth doing for the grief.’ So, what if he can keep the luxury perks he clearly enjoys without having to endure all of that grief?” Oliver babbled. “If you watch our show, you know jokes aren’t really our thing. This is real. A million dollars a year until you or I die.”

Oliver continued his little monologue, going on to say Thomas deserved to take a "break" from all of “the meanness of Washington so you can be surrounded by the regular folks whose lives you made demonstrably worse for decades.”

“The good news is, I think we can help you with that because since your favorite mode of travel might be in need of an upgrade, we are excited to offer you this brand new top-of-the-line Prevost Marathon motor coach!” Oliver went on to say about a multimillion-dollar tour bus that he added to the mix to sweeten the deal.

“So that’s the offer. $1 million a year, Clarence,” he added. “And a brand new condo on wheels. And all you have to do to return is sign the contract and get the f*** off the Supreme Court. Talk it over with your totally best friend in the whole world. Because the clock starts now. Thirty days, Clarence. Let’s do this!”

What's hilarious is that Oliver thinks Thomas can be bought. The justice has proven over and over again that he is a man of principle and character. I don't think he will sell out everything he believes in just for some pocket change.

“Get the f*ck off the Supreme Court!” John Oliver offers Clarence Thomas a luxury motor coach, and $1 million a year, to resign from the Supreme Court. (Video: HBO) pic.twitter.com/LUVD6zC5o3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 19, 2024

Legal journalist Carrie Severino posted a video in which Thomas responded to his liberal critics, and it's honestly the perfect reply to Oliver's offer.

Justice Thomas to his critics in the media:



“I will absolutely leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours.” https://t.co/DdL6ySayGb pic.twitter.com/98qv23FzsO — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) February 20, 2024

Zing!

At the end of the day, Thomas has done a fine job on the bench. He has, for the most part, upheld faithfully the Constitution of the United States — which is why liberals like Oliver can't stand him. Oh, and the fact he's a black man who leans politically to the right.

Let's hope the man continues to serve his country for as long as possible. And let's also hope that John Oliver retires from all forms of media ASAP. Like yesterday.