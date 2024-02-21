The Theory That Mail-in Voting Is Secure Just Died a Horrible Death

Something screwy happened in the Nevada primary, and it utterly destroys the claim that the 2020 election was the most fair and secure in history.

Because of the COVID pandemic, a whopping 43% of the votes cast in the 2020 election were mail-in ballots. Many governors unilaterally (and illegally) changed election laws to make this happen, and anyone who challenged the safety and security of mail-in voting was deemed a conspiracy theorist.

We've covered the problems of mail-in voting in the past, and it seems things haven't improved. Now, Nevada residents are learning that they voted in the state primary — even though they didn't.

"After numerous Nevada voters saw irregularities in their voter history on Sunday, the secretary of state’s office said it has identified the issues and is fixing them, according to a statement Monday evening," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported this week. "The office learned Sunday there were possible technical issues relating to Nevadans’ voting history for people who did not participate in the Feb. 6 presidential primary. It said elections and IT staff began working immediately with county clerks and registrars Monday morning."

It determined that the problem resulted in some counties not taking the proper steps to upload their voter registration. Every night each county uploads their voter registration to the secretary of state’s database, which executes code to create the statewide voter registration file that Nevadans see when they log into vote.nv.gov, according to the secretary of state’s office. […] Las Vegas resident and registered Republican Daphne Lee said she and her family checked the secretary of state’s website on Sunday to see their voter history after she heard from a few people that their voting history was incorrect. The site showed that she and her family’s mail-in ballots were counted for the primary, even though none of them participated in the election. She tried to opt out of future mail-in ballots and was met with a message saying she was not currently registered to vote, and her voting history no longer existed. “It’s just so frustrating,” Lee said in a phone interview. “This makes everyone uncomfortable.”

The problem is being blamed on a system glitch.

“Again, this is an error that relates to the code used for when a voter is sent a mail ballot and does not return it; it has no connection in any way to vote tabulation,” the Nevada secretary of state's office said in a statement.

Yeah, something doesn't quite smell right here. I'm not an expert, but if this was just related to a code issue, how is it possible for people who didn't vote by mail and never even requested a ballot to show up as having been counted?

Just asking questions about election integrity is a risky proposition for us. When we dared to ask questions in 2020, our reporting was suppressed and censored by Big Tech. We have another presidential election coming up, and clearly, there are still problems that could cast doubt on the legitimacy of the results.

