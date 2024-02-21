Transgender Criminal Treats the Law Like a Joke, but No One’s Laughing

I wish I could think of something to play make-believe about and then force everyone else to play along. That’s exactly what the left has done with the transgender delusion. How in the world did we let this disease get this far out of hand? It wasn’t that long ago that the things a person could be confused about did not include whether they were a man or a woman. It was obvious then and it’s still obvious now. The plumbing hasn’t changed.

Now the left wants us to believe that it’s okay for an anorexic guy to dress as a girl to try and sell us beer or to wear a bikini in a sports magazine. They think it’s great that males can pretend to be females just to play on the female team, even though these guys are robbing young women of spots on the squad and the possible glory of winning. They don’t even care if they injure the girls they’re playing against. They feign outrage when we complain about males using female bathrooms or locker rooms and vice versa, or if we refer to someone with a goatee as “he” instead of “she.”

In Indiana, a male inmate, who now claims to be a Muslim woman and who is imprisoned for strangling and killing his 11-month-old stepdaughter, filed a lawsuit against the prison chaplain. The reason: he claims that the chaplain wouldn’t allow him to wear a hijab outside of his immediate bed area.

The inmate’s name is John C. Richardson, though he now goes by Autumn Cordellione. He is serving a 55-year sentence at the Branchville Correctional Facility, an Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) state prison for men.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on Nov. 30 and obtained by Fox News Digital, a prison chaplain told Richardson the hijab was not allowed to be worn outside his immediate bed quarters. Richardson is suing for $150,000 in damages and the ability to wear the hijab “anywhere I go within the facility.”

“I informed him that I wear the hajib in order to cover my head and ears for modesty purposes, as I am an Islamic practicing transwoman.”

What’s ironic about this is that the guy has a big bald head and a face covered with tattoos. As far as I’m concerned, the hijab wouldn’t cover enough. But for this big ox to claim that he wants to cover his head and ears for modesty purposes is repulsive. He is flaunting what he can get away with in the face of the law.

The chaplain allegedly delivered the news to Richardson in May of last year, even after Richardson claimed to have already conformed to prison protocol by wearing the Muslim headwear in a less traditional manner to adhere to safety concerns.

“I was told that male Muslims could wear their kufis everywhere they went, but I couldn’t wear my hijab a females religious head ware because I was a male residing in a male institution even though I am a transgender woman, except in my bed area,” Richardson alleged in the complaint.

The chaplain alleges that he told Richardson not to wear the hijab because his religion was listed officially as “Wiccan,” a pagan faith that practices witchcraft and nature worship. Richardson replied with a word salad that Kamala Harris would envy. “I responded that I am an eclectic practitioner who is a member of the Theosophical Society in America," he said. "I practice a diversity of faiths in order to custom tailor my spiritual beliefs to my spiritual needs.”

In the complaint, Richardson claimed his 14th Amendment right to equal protection was violated by the chaplain’s alleged refusal to let him wear the hijab. He further alleged the chaplain violated his 8th Amendment protection from cruel and unusual punishment and claimed he was subject to “harassment and ridicule” by other Muslim prisoners.

Then there was this assertion, which is both laughable and stomach-churning: “He should be aware, as Chaplain, the stigma and shame that is attributed to Islamic women when they go uncovered and without a hijab. Women are viewed as whores, tempters of men, and adulterators; by Islamic society both in and out of prison. I have been shunned, made a social pariah, and amongst my own religious community.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the Indiana Department of Corrections (IDOC) on behalf of Richardson. As previously noted, he is seeking $150,000 in damages and the right to wear the hijab throughout the prison.

This isn’t the only lawsuit that Richardson is involved in, nor that the ACLU is handling for him. The other one, filed in August against IDOC, is for not granting his wish for sex reassignment surgery.

In that suit, the ACLU alleged that IDOC once again violated Richardson’s 8th and 14th Amendment rights after a law was passed that year banning IDOC from using taxpayer dollars to fund sex reassignment surgeries for inmates.

Ken Falk, the ACLU of Indiana legal director, said at the time of the filing, “The IDOC cannot deny necessary treatment to incarcerated people simply on the basis that they are transgender. To do so is a form of discrimination. Gender-affirming care is life-saving care. If the legislature can deny a form of healthcare arbitrarily, they could just as easily deny other lifesaving treatments to people who are incarcerated.”

Richardson is making a mockery of the law. Privately, he must be laughing at the ridiculous hoops he is making people jump through. The question is, how long are we going to allow the tail to wag the dog? This is only one case; there are hundreds more traveling the same sick path. It's a path to oblivion, and we are paying for the trip.