NHS Trust Claims that Chemically Induced Men's Milk Just As Good as Mother’s Milk

Back in the mid-1980s, there was a highly successful ad campaign that ran for about a dozen years. Promoted and sponsored by the American Dairy Board, the campaign featured the tagline, “Milk: It Does A Body Good,” and it stressed how milk was necessary for strong bones, healthy joints, and an attractive body.

Then, in 1993, another national campaign was started by MilkPep (Milk Processor Education Program) that initiated the “Got Milk” Phrase. That later expanded to include celebrities who appeared with milk mustaches.

Aaahh, the good old days. Even if you weren’t much of a milk drinker, and by then I was not, there was something wholesome about those commercials. Now, though, my oh my, how things have changed.

The Telegraph reported that a leaked letter from a University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust medical director claimed that milk produced by trans women, with the help of drugs, is “comparable to that produced following the birth of a baby.” This is a hospital that has driven over the woke edge of reality. This is the place that coined the ridiculous terms “chestfeeding” and “human milk.” It created what it called the “first clinical and language guidelines supporting trans and non-binary birthing people.”

The letter went on to convey certain guidelines that allow trans women to produce milk through “induced lactation.” They must take the hormone progesterone to develop milk-producing glands. Other drugs, such as domperidone, which is given to biological women who are having difficulty breastfeeding, are needed to help stimulate the production of prolactin, another hormone that signals the body to produce breast milk.

Last year, the hospital, which is willing to be as woke as possible, defended the World Health Organization’s guidance of “overwhelming evidence” that stated “human milk” is better for a baby than formula.

Lottie Moore from the think tank Policy Exchange, which exposed the letter, told the Telegraph: "This letter is unbalanced and naïve in its assertion that the secretions produced by a male on hormones can nourish an infant in the way a mother’s breast milk can.”

"A child's welfare must always take precedence over identity politics and contested belief systems that are not evidence-based," Moore added. "The NHS should not be indulging in this nonsense.”

USHT has removed the webpage where the guidance was published, but it now links to an external website, La Leche League, which states it “supports everyone who wants to breastfeed or chestfeed in reaching their goals.”

Maya Forstater, the director of the campaign group Sex Matters, said, “For a chief executive and medical director of an NHS trust to prioritize trans identities over what is best for mothers and their babies is deeply disturbing.”

Millie Hill is a women’s rights advocate and campaigner. She told the Telegraph, “Male people, however they identify or describe themselves, cannot breastfeed.”

A spokesperson for the trust responded, “We stand by the facts of the letter and the cited evidence supporting them.”

The facts are these: males can’t lactate and therefore can’t produce milk. Any milk that is produced is being created under hormonal and chemically-induced circumstances. It doesn’t get any more unnatural than this, and for any medical organization to promote something this dangerous to satisfy the whims of a few is irresponsible.