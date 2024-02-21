Letitia James Threatens to Take Trump's NY Buildings If He Doesn't Pay Absurd $350M Fine

New York Attorney General Letitia James is absolutely determined to make it clear her fraud case against former President Donald Trump is politically motivated, which is why she's threatening to seize his buildings if he can't pay the outrageous $350 million fine he's been slapped with by the judge presiding over the case.

Most of us already knew that she was coming after Trump as a means of fulfilling a campaign promise she made in order to get elected to her current office. That in and of itself could pose a serious problem for James in the future, as it could potentially be considered a case of selective prosecution. The former president might actually appeal the decision with that fact in mind.

"James, who accused Trump of making misleading financial statements to banks to secure better terms on loans, said that she would take over the former president’s assets if he couldn’t come up with the money for the fine. Trump, who is mounting a comeback campaign for the presidency, is planning to appeal the decision that barred him and two of his sons from doing business in New York in addition to the fine," the Daily Wire said.

“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” James stated in an interview with ABC News. “We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day.”

"James was referring to the Trump Building, a 72-story building with [1.3 million square feet] of office space on Wall Street right by the New York Stock Exchange," the report continued.

As you can see, Letitia James, like the vast majority of Democrats, is not simply interested in ruining Trump's political career. No, they want to destroy him. To make him pay dearly for daring to campaign against their agenda. You see, the former president made a connection with the American people, the regular, hard-working individuals who are the backbone of the nation. These are the same people the left has been trying to both suppress and oppress in their quest to create the ultimate utopian society, which is, quite frankly, a pipe dream. A work of pure imagination, as Willy Wonka once said.

Trump then did the impossible. He beat now twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. He then kept his word and fought tooth-and-nail against the establishment in the GOP and the insanity of the progressive swamp. He began to tear apart the foundation they have been laying for their radical transformation of America.

The left cannot risk this happening again. And now they have even more MAGA-minded people to worry about who are getting elected to office. Radicals need to shut this whole movement down. So they are trying to use Trump as an example to intimidate others into silence and apathy.

Via the Daily Wire:

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claims that the judgment was politically motivated election interference. Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer, said she expects them to have the decision overturned at the appellate level.



In his response to the ruling, Trump pointed to statements James made during her campaign for attorney general in which she promised that charges should be brought against him. At one point, she even went as far as to say she would help remove him from office.

“I believe that this president is incompetent,” James went on to say in a video that was part of her campaign for the position of attorney general. “I believe that this president is ill-equipped to serve in the highest office of this land. And I believe that he is an embarrassment to all that we stand for. He should be charged with obstructing justice. I believe that the president of these United States can be indicted for criminal offenses and we would join with law enforcement and other attorneys general across this nation in removing this president from office.”

There seems to be a very obvious bias here, which you would think would make it a conflict of interest or something of that nature for her to single out the former president. But alas, the liberals who have taken over NYC and the rest of the state are absolutely giddy to see the man and everything he's built being destroyed.

Again, that's the goal they are after. Others must be stopped from going the same path Trump walked, as that would interfere with their plans. Destroy the man, obliterate the movement. This is their strategy, and they are 100% sold on making it happen.

Let's hope Trump's appeals, if he chooses to go that route, are successful and the age of "lawfare" is brought to an end.