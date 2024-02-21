Trump Has a Theory for Why Nikki Haley Is Staying in a Race She Can’t Win

Nikki Haley knows her campaign is over. It was over a month ago, but she refuses to publicly admit it. With each devastating loss, she speaks triumphantly, as if she's won, pretending that Republican primary voters are sending her the message that she must soldier on.

In a campaign memo received by PJ Media, Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles declared that "the end is near" for Nikki Haley and that her campaign will be finished on Saturday in her home state, which they say is "fitting" because those voters "know her the best."

The brutal memo continues:

Of course, like any wailing loser hell-bent on an alternative reality and refusing to come to grips with her imminent political mortality, we should expect more references to Kings and Coronations — even though the results of 5 elections overwhelmingly sent an unmistaken message: Nikki Haley doesn’t represent Republicans any more than Joe Biden does. But they both have a simple mission: attack Donald Trump and use any means necessary. RINO Nikki and her team have decided that it’s okay to solicit and accept money from national leftists — and — attempt to hijack GOP contests across the country by courting Democrats. That’s a stain that doesn’t go away.

The memo went on to tout the unmatched organization of Trump's campaign in Iowa, Trump's double lead in New Hampshire, where he earned more primary votes than any other presidential candidate, and Haley's loss in Nevada by a two-to-one margin to "none of the above," as proof of the political intensity behind his campaign.

LaCivita and Wiles then explained "the very serious math problem Nikki Haley has" in this content.

"Currently, President Trump has 63 delegates," they began. "If we were overly generous and applied a 'worst case' model reflecting Nikki Haley's loss in New Hampshire across the remaining states and Congressional Districts, President Trump would earn 114 Delegates the week following the South Carolina Primary. On Super Tuesday, under this very favorable model for Nikki, President Trump would win 773 Delegates. President Trump would win an additional 162 Delegates the following two weeks, after Super Tuesday. And, on March 19, under this most-generous model for Nikki, President Trump would win the Republican nomination for President."

If this model is ignored, and instead the outcome is based on polling data, Trump would likely secure the nomination a week earlier, accumulating 1,223 delegates.

So, why is Nikki Haley staying in the race? Well, Fox News' Laura Ingraham asked Trump this question Tuesday night, and he offered his own theory.

"I don't think she knows how to get out, actually. I really don't," he said. "She did terribly in New Hampshire; she got—the only vote she got was—"

"But she's got a lot of money behind her," Ingraham noted. "What do they think they're gonna—"

"Well, they're trying to hurt me because of the general election, so the Democrats are giving her money, and she's playing into the game, and I think she just can't get—she just can't get herself to get out. She's doing poorly in the polls. Look, if she was doing well, I don't understand it. But she's doing very poorly."

President Trump explains why Nikki Haley isn't dropping out:



There's no doubt that Haley has no path to victory, so whatever her reasons for staying in are, they're not good for the party.