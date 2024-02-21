You're Not Going to Believe the Reason the Alleged Super Bowl Shooter Gave for Opening Fire

Two adult men were charged with second-degree murder in the shootings during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade. One woman died and 22 were wounded in the melee.

Dominic Miller, 18, and 23-year-old Lyndell Mays were charged in the shootings, and court documents obtained by the New York Post reveal some of the details of how the shooting went down.

It should be noted that both shooters were aware they were firing in an area jammed with innocent bystanders. They expressed no regret at causing any casualties.

Mays freely admitted opening fire first. The reason? “Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid,” the court documents stated.

"Just being stupid" ended one life and forever altered 22 others. I really don't care what race the barbarian is. There are Irish gang bangers in Chicago who are equally barbaric and equally dead inside. So STFU about racism, please.

This is a sickness that knows no specific race and I would argue knows no specific income group. It's not poverty or racism that gives mostly young men the perceived permission to shoot guns in crowded places with no thought given to innocent bystanders. These young men live a consequence-free life and don't have to be aware of others around them.

“May confirmed that he drew his gun first … and started shooting, all because they said, ‘I’m going to get you,’ and to him, that meant, ‘I’m going to kill you,’” the docs stated.

“Mays stated the other individuals started shooting only after [he] shot first.”

Wall Street Journal:

In a statement Lopez-Galvan’s family said it was “reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved.” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said nearly 70 homicides last year stemmed from arguments. “I think that speaks for itself,” she said.

Tell us, chief. What does it say? Are you saying that it's permissible to shoot someone because you're mad at them? Or perhaps it's "understandable" and we should take it easy on people for losing their temper with a semi-automatic pistol in their hand?

"We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day — every single one," prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. "So while we're not there yet on every single individual, we're going to get there."

The court documents show that a large group of young men drew their guns after Mays drew his. It's fairly certain that others fired as well. Tracking them down will be a challenge, given the size of the crowd.



