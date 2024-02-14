BREAKING: One Dead, Over 15 Injured, Suspects in Custody After Shooting at Chiefs Victory Parade

A triumphant parade on a warm day beneath a clear sky ended on a tragic note as gunfire broke out just west of Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. For the second year in a row, the Chiefs were celebrating a Super Bowl win with a victory parade. Just as the event ended and crowds of people were still on the scene, shots were fired, leaving one person dead and over a dozen injured.

Advertisement

As the chaos erupted and people began to flee the area, there was no shortage of heroism. Videos quickly cropped up on the internet depicting many brave people rushing to stop the shooters. Here is footage of police running towards the sound of gunfire:

Seriously, if this The active shooter situation at the Chiefs Super Bowl #ChiefsParade at Union Station in Kansas City wasn't happening live on X social, I'd think someone set this up on a film set, it looks exactly like what we'd do in #Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/2DtBszgI3k — Randy Dreammaker (@randydreammaker) February 14, 2024

There were also clips of brave civilians chasing and tackling one of the shooters:

Heroic Kansas City fans tackling and bring down one of the shooting suspects 🙏🏾 #ChiefsParade pic.twitter.com/AUr9U6hofA — Rare GOAT (@RareGoatee) February 14, 2024

NEW: Man tackled and arrested following the shooting outside of Union Station at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.



At the moment, reports say that one person has died and about 10 others were injured.



One of the bystanders in the video could be heard saying: "We tackled… pic.twitter.com/AMUh4Sjbw9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2024

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed in a press conference that two suspects were in custody, although social media images appeared to show three men detained by police.

These are the men arrested at the scene of the Kansas City parade attack. This story won't be around for much longer. pic.twitter.com/LYDFZTx6tQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 14, 2024

Advertisement

Once the threat was controlled, police and fire responders rendered first aid and transported victims to several area hospitals.

The Chiefs were already loaded onto buses and departing the parade when the incident occurred. Players were quick to send out caring messages on their social media. Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sent out prayers:

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Offensive guard Trey Smith posted a gracious commendation of the first responders who ran toward the danger:

My thoughts and prayers🙏🏾 are with everyone affected by today's incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today. — Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 14, 2024

This is a developing story.