BREAKING: One Dead, Over 15 Injured, Suspects in Custody After Shooting at Chiefs Victory Parade

Athena Thorne | 6:02 PM on February 14, 2024
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

A triumphant parade on a warm day beneath a clear sky ended on a tragic note as gunfire broke out just west of Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. For the second year in a row, the Chiefs were celebrating a Super Bowl win with a victory parade. Just as the event ended and crowds of people were still on the scene, shots were fired, leaving one person dead and over a dozen injured.

As the chaos erupted and people began to flee the area, there was no shortage of heroism.  Videos quickly cropped up on the internet depicting many brave people rushing to stop the shooters. Here is footage of police running towards the sound of gunfire:

There were also clips of brave civilians chasing and tackling one of the shooters:

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed in a press conference that two suspects were in custody, although social media images appeared to show three men detained by police.

Once the threat was controlled, police and fire responders rendered first aid and transported victims to several area hospitals. 

The Chiefs were already loaded onto buses and departing the parade when the incident occurred. Players were quick to send out caring messages on their social media. Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sent out prayers:

Offensive guard Trey Smith posted a gracious commendation of the first responders who ran toward the danger:

This is a developing story.

Athena Thorne

