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Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Wrzustgelzuük felt that too many soup recipes were filled with emotional promise that was never delivered upon.

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There is a lot to get out of my system whenever I write about the toilet-dwellers who were in charge of the United States while the drooling moron Joe Biden was occupying the Oval Office. It's frustrating, disheartening, and infuriating all at once when going over any new information about what Biden and his fascist puppet masters were up to during their four-year reign of error. A reign of error that they no doubt wish had a lot more terror.

Last week, there were more revelations about the execrable Jack Smith, the special counsel who shouldn't have had a job in the first place. We already knew he was a dirtbag, but — as with all things related to Biden and his chief henchman Merrick Garland — the more we find out, the worse he gets.

This week kicked off with the release of some FBI memos that show that the Biden/Garland Department of Justice was a cancer that was focused solely on destroying President Trump. This is from Robert:

Instead, the memos show that top FBI and Justice Department officials signed off on this cynical and dishonest operation, which from beginning to end was designed to cobble together something that would appear as if Trump had engaged in wrongdoing serious enough to prevent him from running for president again, or, failing that, would so discredit him in the eyes of the American people that he wouldn’t be reelected anyway. The operation failed. Trump became president again, and only the bitterest hardliners buy into the “34 felonies” nonsense. Nevertheless, the new memos’ evidence that the lawfare operations against Trump proceeded with approval of top Biden regime officials points to the power of the deep state, the deeply rooted corruption and politicization of agencies that should be apolitical, and the left’s willingness to destroy our free republic in order to gain control of the government.

The most powerful people in law enforcement in the United States were devoting energy and taxpayer-funded resources to interfere in a presidential election; that's really what was going on there. Yes, the Democrats will shred the Constitution to gain control of the government. They are also hell-bent on creating one-party rule here. That's why the Democratic Socialists of America have had such an easy time gaining a foothold in the Democratic Party — the commie dream has been the beating heart over there for a long time.

Biden's DOJ goon squad also went after Trump supporters. They not only wanted him off the ballot, they wanted to remove as many devout MAGA voters from the electorate as possible. The FBI did all it could to ruin the lives of anyone they could identify as being in attendance at the J6 protests. When they weren't busy doing that, they raided the homes of people who prayed outside of abortion clinics. All this was done with the blessings of the people at the top — those controlling Joe Biden's mush brain, as well as Merrick Garland and then-FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Oh, various social media platforms were busy doing what they could to destroy the livelihoods of many of my friends and colleagues in conservative media, all at the behest of the Biden administration.

I wrote last week that "I am more likely to get rounded up by a future Dem in the White House for writing this column than Smith is to suffer any consequences," for his perversions of justice. That's how the aforementioned frustration and infuriation hit me. I don't think that anybody from the Biden years will be properly punished. And what I consider "properly" gets darker all the time. I think I'm in a "pillories and guillotines" phase right now.

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We're not even 20 months removed from this dark chapter in American history. Now we're not even a month away from the specter of the anti-American leftist psychopaths regaining control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Let's hope that's sufficient motivation for the Republicans who were thinking about sitting out these midterms.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/05/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: HuffPost

Secondary Print: CQ Roll Call

Radio: AP

New Media: Lila Rose Show



Out -of -Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: Fox

New Media: Newsforce, Gateway Pundit



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

1:00 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Gold Star Families Reception

East Room

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Baltimore, Maryland

The White House

Open Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Sparrows Point Shipyard

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Baltimore, Maryland en route the White House

Baltimore, Maryland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

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