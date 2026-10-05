DOJ: Biden White House Wanted Federal Charges for COVID Protesters, Parents

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has declassified records showing that the Biden White House was seeking a definitive “hook” to justify bringing federal charges against individuals who protested to school boards about COVID-19 restrictions.

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We all know now that the FBI targeted parents who protested against the obviously idiotic and incredibly damaging lockdown, masking, and later vaccination restrictions that schools across the country imposed on children. But this was a campaign that involved the top dogs of the Biden administration, a concerted effort to shut down anyone who dared to question policies about schools in the COVID era — even involving proposals for federal charges.

Parents belong at the table – not on a watchlist. https://t.co/vBF8Z4K7Py — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) October 5, 2026

An Oct. 4, 2021, memorandum from then-Attorney General Merrick Garland went out to then-Director of the FBI Christopher Wray, the assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division, the director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, and U.S. attorneys. The White House then picked up on this memo’s problematic propositions.

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You can read the memo below, but as you do so, keep in mind that the Biden administration’s definition of “threats” was incredibly arbitrary. It often claimed that constitutionally protected free speech was hateful or aggressive or violent, and therefore deserving of criminal charges. This was during the height of the federal-Big Tech censorship industrial complex.

Biden DOJ claimed that parents and others protesting disastrous Covid measures in schools should face federal charges https://t.co/WSptRKY9AZ — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) October 5, 2026

A DOJ press release on October 5 emphasized how authoritarian this effort was from the Biden administration:

Among the most egregious findings, exhibits show that individuals in the Biden White House and Attorney General Garland’s advisors wanted to involve federal law enforcement and prosecutors in matters involving parents and school boards. Further, the Memo established a task force to find federal enforcement options for investigating and prosecuting parents and the FBI opened 25 “Guardian assessments” on parents. One FBI whistleblower disclosed that a mother was investigated because she “is a gun owner” and belonged to a “right-wing mom’s group.”

One whistleblower angrily declared that “they might as well rename the damn thing the Anti-MAGA Task Force.” Another said it was “a partisan exercise aimed at those who do not support the Administration.” Yet another emphasized that the issues involved had nothing to do with federal officers.

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DOJ and FBI employees raised their concerns with the Biden administration at the time, but neither Garland nor the Biden White House took these concerns seriously. Unsurprisingly, the Democrats were not interested in what was truly legal, but in how they could silence criticism of their policies and intimidate political opponents.

The current DOJ is investigating whether it needs to issue formal apologies to individuals targeted under the 2021 memo. It is also partnering with the National Association of School Resource Officers to inform schools and school boards about parental rights.

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