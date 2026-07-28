The Morning Briefing: It's a Shame We Can't Jail Dems for Torturing the Truth

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is doing a deep dive into the history of exotic pastries with a select group of Burmese philatelists.

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Back in the days when they had almost complete control over their false narratives, Democrats got very good at twisting words and phrases to suit their nefarious purposes. That's how abortion became "women's health," and "illegal immigrants" went through several sanitized semantic iterations on the way to becoming "migrants."

Dems and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media no longer have a stranglehold on any narratives, but that hasn't stopped them from just making stuff up. In fact, they've gotten worse. It's the most functional tool they have to prop up and navigate the alternative universe that they live in. Whenever they run into a logical or reality-based roadblock in the way of their twisted ambitions, they redefine words until they fit the color of the sky in their world.

I run into that a lot here in my deep blue pinko commie neighborhood. There are "Stop the kidnappings! Report ICE..." signs up all over the place. Of course, ICE agents aren't kidnapping anyone. Leftists are incapable of dealing with anything intellectually, all they can do is rile up the low-info base with nonsensical emotional hysteria.

After getting caught with her hand in the election fraud cookie jar, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill isn't exactly overcome with remorse. Paraphrasing the old movie, being Democrat means never having to say you're sorry.

Catherine has the story of Sherrill's repurposing of the definition of a word to excuse her misdeeds:

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After the Trump administration indicated that there were at least 35,000 noncitizen registered voters in New Jersey, the Democratic governor there tried to do damage control by admitting to at least 6,600 registered noncitizen voters. Soon after her admission, however, she refused point-blank to hand over that data to the Trump administration. In fact, Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who has wasted a great deal of time and money trying to protect illegal alien criminals through her dangerous and disgusting sanctuary policies, actually referred to the noncitizen voters as “citizens” of her state. Either she is under the deluded impression we are still operating under the Articles of Confederation, or she thinks she gets to be a petty dictator because she has rigged elections enough to ensure her party never gets out of power.

Neat trick, right? The core problem was that the voters in question are noncitizens, so Sherrill just waves her witch's wand and makes the "non" part disappear. Laws have no place in the Democrats' non-reality.

This is pretty brazen, even for a Trump Derangement Syndrome-era Democrat in a blue state. Sherrill no doubt has a false sense of security after being insulated by layers of New Jersey blue corruption for so long. The coastal bubble adds to that.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. The Trump 47 team isn't easily swayed by Democrats' theatrics that are performed for their media friendlies. This may end up being a much tougher political scrape than a New Jersey Dem is used to. It's not like they're battle hardened by tussles with Chris Christie-types.

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I have no idea what the administration's options are at the moment, but I do hope that Sherrill bit off more than she can chew. It would be nice if she could be taught that words do have real meanings and that her magic wand isn't magical at all.

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Crow starting a fight between cats and a dog separating them 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/HeJXmbMGnZ — Animals Being Jerk (@Animalbelngjerk) April 22, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/28/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: FOX 5 DC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Bloomberg Government

Secondary Print: Washington Times

Radio: FOX

New Media: Daily Signal



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT greets the Montana State University FCS National Champions

Rose Garden

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement with the Secretary of Transportation

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press

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