Sec. Rollins Says U.S. Became a Net Importer, and China Still Owns Too Much Here

Catherine Salgado | 2:02 PM on July 28, 2026
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins last week highlighted a serious threat that America faces because we import too much of our food or allow foreigners to control our farmland instead of focusing on providing our own food with American-owned companies and small farmers.

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“The Department of Agriculture is joining today the United States Department of War in a fight for America and for American flourishing,” Rollins declared. “After all, defending America's ability to feed and fuel and clothe herself is defending America, full stop. This can be easily forgotten.” America was once a flourishing agricultural giant, but no more. Increasingly, foreign buyers and huge businesses gobbled up smaller farms.

Rollins deplored the situation. “We sent our food production overseas; in fact, 2023 [the U.S.] was for the first time a significant net importer of our food … and in so doing, we replaced American production with massive amounts of imports. We allowed and even encouraged the consolidation of agriculture—seed production, processing, fertilizer, and beyond—into massive industries.” 

Then came her most ominous statement: “Today, nearly 85% of our meat-packing capacity is controlled by just four companies, including two that are foreign-owned. Additionally, our largest pork company in America is owned by a China company, or China.” And do not forget that every Chinese company is required to promote the interests of the genocidal, America-hating Chinese Communist Party. By the way, if you want to know how much of a problem it could be for our food to come from overseas, the explosive diarrhea outbreak recently came from lettuce grown in and imported from Mexico.

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Four fertilizer companies dominate over 70% of the market, and two seed companies dominate over 50% of the market. Obviously, we have a combination of business monopolies that the government has helped toward dominance and foreign deals that entice businessmen to look overseas for cheap labor and fewer safety regulations.

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Farm Bureau Intel reported last year:

Since 2010, reported foreign-held agricultural land in the U.S. has grown by 21 million acres — an 85% increase — averaging an annual gain of 1.62 million acres. This expansion, equivalent to an area larger than the state of South Carolina, has raised foreign ownership from 2% to 3.6% of all privately held agricultural land in the country.

Top foreign owners come from Canada, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, and, of course, from China.

Unfortunately, state governments that Democrats run also end up sabotaging our food production like the socialists they are. That is another issue the Trump administration has to address.

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Instead of relying on hostile foreign nations for our food, we should be controlling our own food supply.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHINA TRADE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USDA

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