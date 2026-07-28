Queens Jewish Camp Attacker Had 51 Prior Arrests

A disturbed serial criminal with dozens of arrests on his record stormed a Jewish center in Queens and injured a little boy while fighting a security guard.

The fact that it is even possible for a single person to chalk up 51 arrests illustrates how broken our justice system is. By the time a person hits double digits for arrests, and likely before then, he should definitely be locked up. Democrats fuel serial crime by repeatedly releasing individuals whom they know for certain are going to commit the same offenses. It's always innocent civilians like the Jewish camper who end up suffering the consequences.

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On July 28, a middle-aged and mentally ill man made eye contact with an unnamed woman and suddenly began to chase her. Panicked, the woman ran into the Jewish Institute of Queens for safety, but the pursuer followed her. It is not clear if this was the point that the man made his way to the camp grounds, but he did go there while children were playing, and at first simply threw himself on the ground and asked for a drink. But a counselor noticed the man had a hammer and asked for it. The strange man did at first hand over the hammer.

But then when the campers later started to leave the building for a trip, the wacko tried to rush the building. The crazy man pushed multiple children and then had a struggle with a security guard named Anthony, during which an 8-year-old boy suffered an injury upon being knocked into a fence. The boy went to Long Island Jewish Hospital with a cut on his head but is not expected to have a deadly injury.

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VIN News explained how this whole crisis was preventable, had New York authorities only been willing to lock up the freak:

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Law enforcement sources said the suspect has 51 prior arrests, including an arrest last week for allegedly stealing about $1,300 worth of merchandise from Bergdorf Goodman. He had also been arrested earlier this month and in May on separate petit larceny and stolen property cases. Authorities said he has a history of mental health-related incidents and documented gang affiliation.

Yet another reason to bring back enforced incarceration in mental institutions.

Representatives of public safety patrol Queens Shmira said they do not believe the individual was targeting Jews specifically, since he also chased the young woman, who is not Jewish.

But whether the serial criminal is a violent antisemite or is simply out to hurt anyone who happens to come within his line of eyesight, understandably, school staff are looking at potentially upping security measures.

JNS reported that the injured 8-year-old had “minor lacerations to the head." The outlet obtained a statement from the New York Police Department. “A male chased a female into the location,” the NYPD said. “He started acting erratic inside for a little bit, lays down and then when he’s running out of the location after that, that’s when he bumps the child.”

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Just last week, a man screaming "Allahu akbar" stabbed a Jewish man who was wearing a kippah in New York. And of course, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani just went on another of his rants about how much he hates Israel.

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