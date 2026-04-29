The Morning Briefing: The Democrats' Gerrymander Gloating Hits a Brick Wall

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur prefers a more relaxed dress code when enjoying kimchi flights with traveling bocce ball salesmen.

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The first four months of 2026 have been a heck of a few years, haven't they? People like to go on about how negative the political climate is in the United States right now, which is true. It's also a hyperactive political climate. A lot of people are angry, a lot of people are elated, nobody is bored, though.

It's redistricting time again in America. Now, there can be redistricting without gerrymandering, but that's not how we're going about things at present here in the Republic. Opportunities for political contentiousness simply cannot be ignored.

Democrats have been quite pleased with themselves over their strongarmed redistricting moves thus far this year, especially in California and Virginia. They've been patting themselves on the back so hard that they were running the risk of tearing their rotator cuffs en masse.

That danger seems to have abated as of yesterday.

The Supreme Court of the United States played a big part in killing the Dems' happy gerrymander dreams, which Matt wrote about:

The Supreme Court just handed down one of the most consequential redistricting decisions in a generation — and Democrats are not going to like it one bit. In a 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, the majority held that Louisiana's congressional map — redrawn to include a second majority-black district — constitutes an unconstitutional racial gerrymander under the Fifteenth Amendment. The Court stopped short of striking down Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act entirely, but it dramatically narrowed the ways in which states may use race when drawing congressional maps. For Republicans eyeing the House in 2026, this is the kind of ruling that changes the math.

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The response to the ruling in the leftmedia was, predictably, laden with hysteria. Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media lose their minds whenever they are stopped from using race to game any system.

As Matt goes on to note, Democrats have been operating "under the cover of civil rights law" to racially gerrymander themselves into Congress. Our new junior senator from Arizona — Ruben Gallego — got his start in Washington by being elected to the House of Representatives from one such district. SCOTUS righted a wrong, and the Dems are apoplectic. Expect the progressive "pack the court" talk to get louder now.

That wasn't the only bad news for the Democrats on the gerrymandering front yesterday. Matt has both of those stories too. First, the Virginia power grab has hit another potential snag, this time in the Virginia Supreme Court.

A bigger story though was that Florida passed its new redistricting map and that's not going to work out well for the Dems:

The new lines are projected to give Republicans as many as four additional U.S. House seats in the Sunshine State. Florida currently sends 20 Republicans and 7 Democrats to Washington. Under the new map, the GOP could hold 24 of the state's 28 congressional seats — a near-total lockout.

As you might imagine, any victory laps being taken by the Democrats and their smug leaders like Gavin Newsom and Abigail Spanberger have been called off until further notice.

This is all just another reminder that Republicans have to be ever-vigilant and on a constant war footing regarding everything having to do with elections because the Democrats are never playing nice or fair. The good news is that the Republicans are finally beginning to somewhat understand that.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Sharon P. kicks us off today on this slow email week:

Good way to start the day with a bruiser from Kruiser on Gill's telling it like it is on how the left cannot handle the truth! What a contrast between the youngest member of Congress and the 32 year seated Connecticut kook, whom Zeldin exposed as a 'climate clown'! Thinking the sooner the SQNS schools all those clowns in Congress, the better it puts an end to this circus extraordinaire!

I was barely aware of Brandon Gill until I wrote that yesterday. As many in the comments section of yesterday's MB said, he's going places. It's nice to see a young, new member of Congress who hasn't been tainted by the Swampy urge to do nothing more than social climb. As for the Sine Qua Non Sequitur schooling anyone in Congress, it is by nature non-political. I'll just have to do it myself.

Paul S. writes:

Icelandic language Full Metal Jacket musical would be a sight to behold. Where can I get tickets?

The lyricist has just begun his Icelandic language learning journey on Duolingo, so it will probably be a while.

I have complete faith that the email production will pick up. Reminder: keep 'em relatively short. I had a few long ones this week that were wonderful to read but I couldn't do anything with them here. Many thanks to all who keep writing!

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/29/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

Radio: AURN

New Media: Center Square



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:50 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Farewell with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Her Majesty Queen Camilla

South Portico

White House Press Pool



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Phone Interview

Oval Office

Closed Press

2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Executive Order Signing

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press TV Corr & Crew: FOXSecondary TV Corr: NewsNationPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Christian Science MonitorSecondary Print: Daily MailRadio: AURNNew Media: Center SquareThe White HouseClosed PressSouth PorticoWhite House Press PoolOval OfficeClosed Press

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