Brendan Sorsby’s Gambling Trouble Is a Warning That College Sports Can’t Ignore

It’s no secret that sports betting has become an epidemic that affects plenty of people, particularly college students. The NCAA bans student-athletes from betting on collegiate and pro games, and I wrote about how the NCAA revised its rules and penalties for gambling in 2023. The latest gambling scandal in college sports carries some resonance because it may end a promising career.

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Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was one of the hottest transfer players this offseason. Now his college career is in jeopardy because of gambling. The university announced on Monday that Sorsby has entered a residential treatment program for gambling addiction.

“Sorsby's decision to seek treatment, according to sources, came in the wake of the discovery of Sorsby making thousands of online bets on a variety of sports via a gambling app, which jeopardizes his eligibility with Texas Tech,” reports ESPN.

“According to sources, Sorsby bet on Indiana football while redshirting for the Hoosiers as a true freshman in 2022, a season in which he played in a single game as a reserve,” the report continues. “The bets in 2022, according to sources, were on Indiana to win and none came in a game in which Sorsby appeared.”

Related: The Hidden Toll of America’s Sports-Betting Obsession

"We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said in a statement. "Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health."

NCAA penalties for gambling vary based on the severity of the violation. The most severe penalty is permanent loss of eligibility, which is the penalty the NCAA slapped on Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekker after he bet on games involving his team.

There could be legal repercussions for Sorsby as well. Sports wagering isn’t legal in Texas, and while Indiana and Ohio, the other states where Sorsby gambled as a student, have legal betting markets, the legal betting age in both states is 21. Sorsby was placing bets while underage.

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"Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA will not comment on current, pending, or potential investigations," the NCAA told CBS News. "However, the NCAA takes sports betting very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition. The Association works with integrity monitoring services, state regulators, and other stakeholders to conduct appropriate due diligence whenever reports are received."

The same sports media that is reporting on Sorsby’s story isn’t helping the problem, either. Tanner Peterson, who is the coordinator of student-athlete mental health, addiction, and prevention services at the University of South Dakota, writes at LinkedIn:

With sports gambling skyrocketing in popularity, much of that is due to the ever-present marketing. I can't listen to a sporting podcast, read an article, or even watch a sporting broadcast without being shown the points spread, player o/u props, and championship odds. Over the past decade, it's estimated that sportsbooks have spent $5.5-$7 BILLION in marketing alone! Frankly, it's overwhelming!

He adds:

Now I'm not going after Mr. Sorsby, his business is not mine. I wish him all the best and certainly wish him a healthy recovery. But I can't help but find it incredibly ironic how as I read about this young man's challenges with gambling, I see an ESPN tab titled "Futures" and "Fantasy." Then on going to the Reddit tab, I'm hit with a Kalshi ad. As this story picks up steam, we'll see TV personalities empathize with him, criticize him, and discuss the ramifications his loss could be for the CFB season... all while they break to a segment sponsored by DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, or you name it.



The bubble is stretching and it's getting ready to burst. But we're reaching a point where sports gambling and the targeted advertising is getting out of control and approaching predatory behavior. I don't have all the answers, but I know change needs to happen. And soon.

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Young men, including some student athletes, are falling into the trap of gambling, and Sorsby is just the latest in a long line of victims. Pray for him and his family as they navigate this tough time, and pray that others can avoid the snares of gambling addiction.

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