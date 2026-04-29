Follow the Science, Except When the IPCC’s Own Climate Data Doesn’t Cooperate

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and its media allies constantly lecture us about “following the science.” Yet when real-world data fails to match their climate crisis narrative, they quietly change their metrics, tweak data, and pretend nothing happened.

Advertisement

They insist the world is overheating with catastrophic consequences unless we rapidly and expensively abandon oil, natural gas, and coal, which currently provide 87% of the world’s energy. Never mind that intermittent wind and solar cannot be built, shipped, or installed without fossil fuels, or that China emits more CO2 than all other industrial nations combined, and is building hundreds of new coal power plants while we dismantle ours.

A powerful example emerged at the recent Heartland Climate Conference in Washington, D.C., where Nobel Prize-winning physicist John Clauser dismantled the IPCC’s latest claims of a climate emergency: Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI).

For years, the IPCC relied on Global Average Surface Temperature graphs to alarm the public. Those charts were riddled with problems — urban heat islands, poorly sited weather stations, massive data gaps, estimated readings, and suspiciously convenient adjustments. When that metric became too difficult to defend, the IPCC pivoted in its Sixth Assessment Report to Earth’s Energy Imbalance.

This tiny difference between incoming solar energy and outgoing radiation is now proclaimed as the irrefutable “smoking gun” of dangerous human-caused warming, with CO2 as the assumed culprit. Conveniently ignored is evidence from ice core records showing that CO2 lags temperature; it follows warming but does not cause it.

Advertisement

The IPCC insists the climate catastrophe is imminent. But the evidence tells a different story. Global crop harvests and yields are at record highs. The planet is greening rapidly—satellite data shows added leaf mass equal to twice the area of the United States ( leaf mass has a cooling effec t ). Crop production keeps setting records, deaths from natural disasters are at an all-time low, and more people worldwide die from cold than from heat. The narrative of unrelenting doom simply does not match observable reality.

Clauser’s presentation exposed the measurement problem at the heart of the IPCC’s EEI claim. The IPCC cites an energy imbalance of roughly 0.7 watts per square meter, or less than 0.2% of total energy flux. That sounds precise until you ask how it is actually measured. The primary instrument is NASA’s CERES satellite system, which NASA itself acknowledges faces significant measurement challenges.

Clauser puts the uncertainty at plus or minus 4 watts per square meter — many times larger than the imbalance being claimed. Even more generous estimates place the uncertainty at plus or minus 1 watt per square meter. Either way, the margin of error in both directions exceeds the signal the IPCC is trumpeting as settled science.

Advertisement

It gets worse. Raw CERES data originally showed a far larger imbalance than climate modelers found implausible. So they applied “calibration corrections” until the numbers aligned with what their models already predicted. This pattern repeats: when measurements don’t fit the narrative, the data gets adjusted until it does. NOAA, the official keeper of U.S. surface temperature records, routinely estimates large portions of its data and has repeatedly revised the historical temperature record, consistently in the direction of more warming.

This does not follow the science. It is science being conscripted to follow an agenda. The real world keeps failing to deliver the disasters the IPCC promises. Sea levels are not accelerating dramatically. Extreme weather events show no clear worsening trend. The claimed energy imbalance cannot be measured with enough precision to confirm it exists at the scale being asserted.

Yet the UN and media helpers continue to declare a “world climate emergency” on this shaky foundation. Anyone who raises legitimate questions gets labeled a “denier” and dismissed.

Climate realists do not deny physics or that climate changes. We insist on rigorous, transparent evidence, not computer models tuned to generate alarming outputs. When the IPCC repeatedly abandons one flawed metric for another and adjusts data until it complies, skepticism is not just reasonable; it is the scientific response.

Advertisement

Real science welcomes scrutiny. Politicized science fears it.

Until real-world measurements match the IPCC narrative without constant recalibration, Americans should reject the trillion-dollar policy agenda built on statistical mirages. The climate may be changing, but the IPCC’s credibility has already collapsed.

It is long past time to follow the actual science, not the political version. Our future depends on it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.