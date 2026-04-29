Long Live the King! King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Goodwill Trip Has Been a Triumph.

I am an unapologetic Anglophile.

My first record deal was with a British label called Mastermix. I went to London to record it with my late, great musical director Tony Monte, the great saxophonist Harry Allen, and my late mother in tow, who had always wanted to visit England (we have Welsh ancestry).

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We spent two sleepless days at Battery Studios, where we busted out 17 tracks for an album called I Walks With My Feet Off The Ground. If you are interested, I'm sure you can find it somewhere.

I was a kid. It was a blast. I ate fish and chips and got annihilated at the private studio pub, between studios A and B, where I ran into members of Def Leppard and their crew, who were doing something in B. I was in A.

I stayed at the Hotel Hogarth in Earl’s Court, where the staff became like family. Months later, I came back to debut the album at the exquisite Café Royal and do a media tour. I even went to Buckingham Palace and cheekily tried to deliver a CD to Queen Elizabeth. As you might imagine, the guard politely declined.

I write all of this for context, and because my style is always to try to add personal anecdotes. Done.

As you may have heard, King Charles and Queen Camilla have been in our area. As I write, they are headed from Washington to New York City, where they will visit and pay respect at the 9-11 memorial. This is a beautiful gesture, which we should all acknowledge.

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Their time in Washington, D.C., was a triumph. A gracious triumph. Washington was lit up with American and British flags. Our president deeply respects the king. He may not respect the Mayor of London or the Prime Minister, but that is neither here nor there. Those are transitory people who could be turned out at any minute. But the King? No. That’s the relationship. The respect between our President and the monarchy is the thing that really matters.

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Those who know me know I’m a James Bond aficionado. (Someone just sent me an Omega 007 Watch as a gift!) I always loved it when Dame Judy Dench would refer to Americans during the Daniel Craig-era films as “our cousins.” We are cousins indeed. And it is beautiful to see the relationship renewed via this gesture of outreach from the King and Queen.

The King’s address to Congress yesterday was one for the ages. If you haven’t seen it, do look it up. Thoughtful. Respectful. Frank. Again, all about healing the fractured relationship.

The State Dinner was lovely. I know for a fact that President Trump is delighted. For the haters, this was not about zeroing out Epstein or whatever; this was a critically important problem that had to be resolved. I give great credit to our president and the king for doing just that. Queen Elizabeth, whom Trump also adored, would be quite proud, I am certain.

Long live the king! Thank you for bringing a breath of fresh air to America in an uncertain time. And long live our bond with our treasured cousins.

Related: And Now for Something Completely Different: Can We Please Show Some Respect to Joe Biden?

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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