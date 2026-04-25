America 250

Bill Clinton and I have definitely had a checkered past, but I was taken by something he said on air earlier about America’s 250th birthday and his optimism for our future. It was really cool to watch.

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I was born in the summer of '69, as the song goes… my mom was in labor as the men walked on the moon. Many years later, I spoke with Buzz Aldrin, and we laughed about it.

My mom taught me many things. She worked in politics, as I ended up doing, and taught me how to be (one hopes) a decent man. She also taught me about patriotism. About what it means to be an American. Both the liberties and the responsibilities. And I’ve always taken those lessons to heart.

My family has a bit of a connection to the Bush family, via Midland, Texas. I was in New York during the George H. W. Bush presidency, met him only once or twice, and he was cool as could be. George W. Bush was different. I spent a lot of time with him, had a nickname, and Laura remembered her friendship with my aunt back in the day.

It is a time of turmoil. But it is also a time to stand tall. I saw a clip the other day of George W. talking with his daughter Jenna on the Today show, where he very eloquently spoke of America’s 250th celebration as a time of not just celebration, but reconciliation. If I said I didn’t well up, I would be a liar.

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Indeed, America’s 250th is a time to celebrate, reflect, and heal. As he said. There is really no reason for us all to be at each other’s throats. There is reason for us to settle down, agree to disagree when necessary, but at the end of the day, be proud of our nation.

There’s an old story about Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill. Both great men. They would fight all day long, but Ronnie would invite him to the Truman Balcony at the White House at the end of the day, just to have a few cocktails. This is the spirit of our nation. Ridiculing photos of a former president is absolutely not.

I had this thing happen. I co-purchased a house, and we flew the American flag. It wasn’t a MAGA for Trump flag; it was the American Flag. This stands for freedom, honor, and those who have fought for it. I was really proud of that flag outside my house. Then someone took it down. Trump Derangement. America may be imperfect — it generally has been — but it remains great, and will be greater.

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I remain in the game. In memory of my mom, and out of respect for the great public servants I’ve worked for. There have been some strange things in the news lately, some apparently very bad behavior, but this is the kind of time when the good guys step up. Join me.

And let us all prepare to celebrate — together — our milestone national anniversary and try… just try… to unite. Just a little. We’ve been through an awful lot in 250 years. Good and bad. Let's do our best together to make the next ones good. Love your family, love your country, love your neighbor. And may God continue to bless America.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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