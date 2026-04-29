Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Updates for April 29

As usual, there continue to be mixed messages about what is really going on with Israel; although Iran was significantly quieter on Tuesday and Wednesday morning than previously, and with no reported Iranian saber rattling.

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Conversely, there were numerous statements of different forms coming from the United States. On Tuesday morning, President Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that "Iran announced it is collapsing," and that the Islamic regime asked the U.S. to "open the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, while they are trying to sort out their leadership situation." But there were no Iranian statements confirming the President's confidence. According to CNN, the Iranians will soon be submitting another proposal to Pakistani mediators. And the Wall St. Journal reported that Trump ordered his advisors to continue the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz to economically harm the Iranian regime. The goal, according to the Journal's "sources,” is to force Iran to surrender without renewing military attacks.

Hezbollah continues to launch drones at Israel, has re-committed itself to the strategy of suicide bombers, and was told by the U.S. on Tuesday that any ceasefire with Lebanon will not preclude Israel from attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon. Also on Tuesday, Israel discovered and destroyed more than 2 kilometers of underground Hezbollah tunnels, dozens of meters underground, that included housing, weapons caches, water tanks, and equipment and supplies that would allow terrorists to live there for months.

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With all this going on in the Middle East, here in the States, a major step forward was taken to protect our nation's educational system. The Georgia General Assembly approved a bill on Tuesday requiring educational institutions to report funding exceeding $10,000 from foreign countries, becoming the first state to sign into law this practice of limiting foreign financial influence on college campuses. Given that the largest donors to American colleges and universities in 2025 were foreign countries like Qatar (7.7 billion dollars), China (6.48 billion), and Saudi Arabia (4.2 billion), our educational system has been deeply affected by foreign influence. It is not a coincidence that many of the colleges that received the largest amounts from Qatar and Saudi Arabia were the same institutions that allowed (and encouraged) the violent anti-Israel/pro-Palestinian demonstrations on their campuses. This step by the Georgia legislature is being emulated in state legislatures around the country, which are trying to create the same limitations on foreign nations' influence on college campuses.

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Education (or lack thereof) defines the future of a society. It is why terrorist groups focus on it from the youngest of ages, and it is why it is so important that U.S. universities return to teaching students as opposed to trying to indoctrinate them.

Students need to learn, and we are all "students.” May we all continue to grow and expand our awareness and consciousness, and to gain wisdom through knowledge.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

April 29, 2026

12th of Iyyar, 5786

27th day of the Omer

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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