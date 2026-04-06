The Morning Briefing: Corrupt Legacy Media Hacks Are Stepping on Rakes All Over the Place

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day judging a full-contact Rice-A-Roni cookoff just outside of Eureka.
The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been having a rough go of it during President Trump's time in office. He has broken with Republican tradition and pushes back on their prevaricating nonsense. Rather than trying to do their jobs better, they seem to be flailing more than ever.
The MSM's power to craft and perpetuate false narratives isn't what it used to be, but all of the faux journalists who toil at the legacy outlets are blissfully unaware of that. They are out there slinging lies as if nothing has changed. Here's an example from a post that my Twitchy colleague justmindy wrote:
NBC's Kristen Welker: "there is no head of @DHS." @SecMullinDHS was confirmed and sworn in TWO WEEKS AGO pic.twitter.com/x5TqgojQDU— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 5, 2026
Predictably, nobody on the panel or behind the camera corrected Welker's obvious mistake. She probably still doesn't know that she made a mistake. While a lot of the MSM propagandists intentionally lie, Welker is just thick and gets things wrong a lot. The only time she's ever called out on it is if she is interviewing President Trump or one of his administration members who have taken to imitating the boss.
There were a lot of instances over the weekend of full-on hackery in the media. Matt wrote a VIP about ghoulish lefties fantasizing about President Trump being ill. Speculating about the president's non-illness was contagious the past few days. Here's more from justmindy:
Donald Trump Seen For The First Time Amid Health Crisis Concerns https://t.co/9kMMXpVMAv pic.twitter.com/nx9D6Uu9AD— TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2026
President Trump is just fine, by the way. It's his haters who are sick in their heads. This idiocy is really a lot to take after four years of the media commies pretending that the doddering idiot Joe Biden was the picture of mental and physical fitness. I've lost count of how many health crises they've concocted out of the ether in the past year regarding the president.
Conservatives don't want or need the MSM people to lurch hard to the right, most of us would be happy with maybe a slight step or two towards the center. That's something that CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has been trying to accomplish since she got the job last year. My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote a column last Friday about Weiss's latest plans to shake things up:
Yet the New York Post reported late Thursday that Weiss has a "bloodbath" in store for the 60 Minutes team.
Earlier this year, Weiss — whose center-left ideology is too far to the right for many of her employees — took an axe to CBS Evening News, reducing headcount there by about 10%. Worse, she named what one anonymous staffer called a "mediocre straight white man" as the program's new anchor. The rest of us call him Tony Dokoupil, on the rare occasions when we remember that low-rated CBS Evening News is still a thing.
“They’re doing another round [of layoffs] in June," a CBS insider told the Post, "and ’60 Minutes’ people are on the list."
A Stephen points out earlier in the piece, getting the culture at CBS to change is a monumental task. After decades of seeing MSM outlets move further to the left, it's refreshing to see someone at least try for a course correction. It's something that has a better chance of working while President Trump is still in office and kneecapping reporters who get hostile with him.
Old guard media types may never learn how to be responsible journalists again, but we can always hope for them to be less awful.
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The Mailbag of Magnificence
We will start with one this week. This is from David:
Dear Kruiser,
You need emails? Happy to oblige.
Thanks for the quip yesterday "THIS IS WHY I HAVE TRUST ISSUES." Your friendly snarkiness is what we need to stay on our toes.
Also, recently finished "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and loved it. Great outline of the Lefts approach toward dismantling America, and how we counter it. A bit old now but still close to 100% appropriate to today. BTW who is your publisher? The book had no such info, and none of the usual chapter headings or formats. I suppose it was self published, but your writing deserves a publisher.
Finally, a big reason I read the Morning Briefing is all the links at the end for other great stories. Saves me lot of time going through my newsletters.
Thanks for starting my day right, and everything!
Well, thank you very much for reading all of the things, David. You're right, Don't Let the Hippies Shower was self published, and I like the freedom of that. I've worked with publishers before and there are pluses to that, too. I wrote an update to it in 2018 and am planning another one for later this year, mostly about grooming and the culture wars that the Democrats have brought to classrooms. I would love to be writing about the demise of the Department of Education, but we're not there yet.
Thanks to all who keep writing in!
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Mistakes were made.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/w9Ig23d2Bw— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 5, 2026
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