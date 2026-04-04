Trump Wants Alcatraz Back in Business

President Donald Trump is asking for $152 million from Congress to rebuild Alcatraz as a state-of-the-art secure prison facility. The funds cover the first year of costs in the 2027 fiscal year budget proposal that the White House released on April 3.

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Trump first directed federal agencies to enlarge and restore the island prison in May 2025, saying that Alcatraz would house America's most ruthless and violent offenders.

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Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary closed in 1963 because high operating expenses made running the facility impractical. The island sits in San Francisco Bay and served as a maximum-security lockup for decades. Its inmates included Al Capone and other notorious criminals.

Later, Alcatraz became a tourist attraction under the National Park Service.

Trump now wants to return it to active duty as a federal prison, requiring plans that call for major upgrades to modernize it and secure it while keeping its isolated location, which always stood as its greatest advantage.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a statement that called the budget request absurd on its face, arguing that the idea wastes money and ignores practical challenges such as the lack of running water and sewage systems on the island.

Echoing those concerns are San Francisco leaders, who warned that the project faces serious logistical hurdles.

But the plan faces immense political and practical roadblocks. It has generated enormous pushback in San Francisco, where tourism is one of the biggest industries and Alcatraz is at the top of many visitors’ itineraries. And Alcatraz, which has not housed an inmate in more than 60 years, is largely in ruins. It has no running water or sewage system. Much of the island, known as “The Rock,” is covered in bird droppings. All supplies must be brought in by boat.

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Yet Trump stands firm, and treats the revival as a clear signal on law and order, not as a vanity project or historical curiosity.

The move fits Trump's long record of taking a hard line on crime, directing four agencies to carry out the work: the Bureau of Prisons, the DOJ, the FBI, and Homeland Security. Officials plan to restore the facility so it can hold dangerous federal inmates who currently strain other prisons.

The budget request also includes $1.7 billion for the Bureau of Prisons to improve pay and staffing.

President Trump positions the Alcatraz project as part of a larger effort to strengthen a system that has struggled under pressure.

Critics keep coming back to cost and condition, pointing out that Alcatraz lacks modern infrastructure and sits far from the mainland, complicating construction and operations.

Yet they're overlooking something: that same isolation that once made the prison nearly escape-proof still exists. That feature alone gives the facility a role that modern prisons often struggle to replicate. Trump sees the island as more than a structure; he sees it as a statement about consequences.

San Francisco Bay residents and tourism operators worry about what changes could mean for a site that draws large crowds annually. Tours take visitors near the old cell blocks, and they learn about its history as one of the most secure prisons in the country.

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Pfft!

President Trump argues the tourist draw can continue alongside prison operations, envisioning a secure facility that also preserves its historical value, allowing the site to serve both public interest and safety at the same time.

Initially, Trump floated the idea on Truth Social last year, calling for a substantially enlarged and rebuilt Alcatraz. His $152 million request now moves that idea into something concrete. Congress must approve the funding, but the request shows where his administration places its priorities. Trump moves fast when he sees a problem, and pushes for action over delay.

His proposal faces political resistance, but that hasn't ever slowed the president, who treats Alcatraz as a deterrent that worked in the past and can work again. Violent repeat offenders need a level of containment that matches the severity of their crimes. That was a role that Alcatraz filled, and Trump wants it ready again for a different era.

Law enforcement supporters welcome the plan, seeing a president who follows through instead of settling for talk. The Alcatraz revival fits that approach, signaling a return to clear consequences for violent crime and a willingness to use every available tool to protect public safety.

While critics see nothing but obstacles, Trump focuses on results.

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Trump sets the process in motion and places the decision in front of Congress. Alcatraz stands ready for a new chapter if lawmakers approve the funding.

The island that once held the most dangerous criminals could return to that role. President Trump pushes forward with a plan that leaves little room for ambiguity; the message comes through clearly.

The worst of our society will face real consequences, and the country will have a place built to enforce them.

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