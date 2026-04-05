Trump Drops an F-Bomb on Iran, and Democrats Are Melting Down

President Donald Trump spent Easter Sunday in a rather unique way, posting a profanity-soaked ultimatum on Truth Social that had Iran on notice and liberal pundits clutching their pearls and fantasizing about the 25th Amendment.

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Just after 8 a.m. from Washington, Trump fired off a message that pulled exactly zero punches. "Open the F***in’ Strait you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH." He closed with a sarcastic "Praise be to Allah," a sharp jab at the Iranian regime, while making clear that bridges, power plants, and other civilian infrastructure were on the target list if Tehran didn't comply by Tuesday.

The Strait of Hormuz has been blocked for weeks now. Iran shut it down after U.S. military strikes began on February 28, and it has stayed shut despite a bombing campaign, escalating threats, diplomatic arm-twisting, and serious talk of a ground invasion. The squeeze on global oil supplies is showing up at the pump — Americans are paying a national average of $4.11 a gallon. The pressure is real, and Trump's patience has clearly run out.

Naturally, for the media, the story is that Trump cursed, and they’re, of course, suddenly triggered by foul language. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is literally floating the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment.

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“If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment,” Murphy wrote in a post on X. “This is completely, utterly unhinged. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more.”

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The Daily Beast similarly called Trump "unhinged” for the post. Other outlets and pundits clutched their pearls over the language, the tone, the sheer audacity of a president using a four-letter word.

Here's the thing, though. These are largely the same voices who spent years celebrating Joe Biden's potty mouth as a feature, not a bug.

Remember Biden's hot mic moment with Barack Obama at the Obamacare signing? He called it a “big f***ing deal," and the press corps practically swooned. It was “authentic.” It was “real.” The same narrative was pushed during Biden’s pseudo-presidency. If he cursed, the media treated it as if it were something magical, like it showed that Biden wasn't some carefully packaged political product — he was just a regular guy who happened to run the country.

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In fact, an Associated Press article from December addressing the profanity of political leaders was blatantly biased, portraying Republican cursing as wrong and Democrats’ profanity as mostly edgy or crowd‑pleasing.

While the Biden incident was accidental, the frequency, sharpness and public nature of Trump’s comments are intentional. They build on his project to combat what he sees as pervasive political correctness. Leaders in both parties are seemingly in a race now to the verbal gutter.

It’s just (d)ifferent when Democrats do it.

What Trump actually did was send a blunt, unmistakable message to a regime that has so far shrugged off both bombs and diplomacy. Whether you love or hate the language, no one in Tehran is confused about what he meant.

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