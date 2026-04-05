WE GOT HIM: Rescue of F-15 Crew Member in Iran Proves What America Is Made Of

The United States military just pulled off one of the boldest rescue operations in modern history, and it's the kind of story that reminds you exactly what this country is made of.

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Early Sunday morning, the second crew member of a downed F-15E Strike Eagle was recovered alive from deep inside Iranian territory. As PJ Media previously reported, the pilot had already been pulled out on Friday, shortly after Iranian forces shot down the aircraft over southwestern Iran. But the weapons systems officer was still out there. Alone, hunted, and armed with little more than a pistol.

For nearly 48 hours, he evaded capture.

“This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory.”

The president continued, “This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue.”

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“WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies,” Trump added. “This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!”

The WSO is now safe and heading home. He sustained injuries, but he will recover. His country came for him — with everything it had.

This is what American military commitment looks like when the commander in chief actually means it. Under Trump, being American carries a guarantee: we will come for you. No matter how far. No matter how deep. No matter how many enemies stand between you and a way out.

That guarantee didn't hold for every American in August 2021. Joe Biden left U.S. citizens behind during his catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal, a stain that no amount of retroactive spin could (or ever will) wipe clean. And then there’s the 2012 Benghazi attack, which left four Americans dead, including U.S. Ambassador to Libya John Christopher Stevens, because help never came.

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The contrast couldn't be sharper or more damning.

Under Republicans, "leave no man behind" is a mission order. Under Biden, that message was lost.

This WSO spent 48 hours alone on an Iranian mountainside, armed with a sidearm and his training, waiting for his country to show up.

His country showed up.

That's the difference a president makes.

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