You Really Should See This Easter Message From Space

On Wednesday, NASA’s Artemis II lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Commander Reid Wiseman is leading the first crew to circumnavigate the moon for the first time since the 1970s. Joining him are Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, and pilot Victor Glover. At its farthest point, the spacecraft will be closer to the moon than to Earth.

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I previously reported on Glover’s response to a question about being the first black astronaut to travel around the moon. If you haven’t seen his response, you should.

But today, his Easter message is worth noting, too.

Now, hundreds of thousands of miles from home, staring back at Earth in a way that most people never will, his Easter message somehow hits differently. He didn’t launch into anything overly polished or rehearsed. Instead, he leaned into the moment, acknowledging the significance of what people on Earth are observing this time of year, and how that perspective shifts when you’re looking at the planet from deep space.

“I’m glad you brought that up, though. I think these observances are important, and as we are so far from Earth and looking back at, you know, the beauty of creation, I think the — for me, one of the really important personal perspectives that I have up here is I can really see Earth as one thing.”

Glover didn’t stop there. He pivoted into something deeper, tying that view to his personal faith in a way that felt candid rather than preachy.

“And, you know, when I read the Bible, and I look at all of the amazing things that were done for us who were created, it’s you, you have this amazing place, this spaceship.”

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He continued, “You guys are talking to us because we’re in a spaceship really far from Earth, but you’re on a spaceship called Earth that was created to give us a place to live in the universe, in the cosmos. I think maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special, but we’re the same distance from you, and I’m trying to tell you, just trust me, you are special.”

It’s a refreshing reversal. The guy in orbit insists the people on the ground are the ones sitting on something extraordinary.

“In all of this emptiness, this is a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we call the universe. You have this oasis, this beautiful place that we get to exist together.”

As he wrapped up, Glover brought it back to Easter, though he kept the message broad enough to reach beyond any single belief system.

“I think as we go into Easter Sunday thinking about, you know, all the cultures all around the world, whether you celebrate it or not, whether you believe in God or not, um, this is an opportunity for us to remember where we are, who we are, and that we are the same thing and that we gotta get through this together.”

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I’m not asking you, I’m telling you.



Take a moment and listen to this 81 second response from Victor Glover after being asked if he had any thoughts leading up to Easter.



I don’t quite think it can be overstated how perfect this crew is for the job. pic.twitter.com/5tc9v3NkaL — 📸🔭Brandon Berkoff🚀✨ (@spacebrandonb) April 4, 2026

No grandstanding. No lecture. Just a guy in space reminding people on Earth that they’re all passengers on the same ride.

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