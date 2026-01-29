The Morning Briefing: ICE Protest Teachers Are Trump's Reminder to Shutter Dept. of Education

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is leading team-building exercises at an ermine sanctuary south of Dubuque.)
Well, it's happening. The lefty loons' hastily arranged National Day of Nothingness, or something, is upon us. Although the nationwide diaper-filling was thrown together in a hurry, once the professional prog protest organizers put the word out they had a lot of takers. Inviting the angsty Dem agitmob to stay home from work and/or school for a day wasn't really a tough sales pitch — they live for being useless and doing nothing.
Here in Tucson, the businesses that are closing are mostly small, which makes the choice to shut down on a Friday all the more idiotic.
We won't make any money tomorrow — that'll show ICE! Also plus No Kings.
Look, if the protest brats want to cut off their snotty noses to spite their stupid faces, I've got no problem with that. What's really galling me is that there are schools closing here in Tucson to join the protest. It's a perfect snapshot of all that is wrong in this country right now. It's the public school union teachers who are the root of leftist evil in the United States.
There were a lot of local Tucson X accounts posting lists of businesses and schools that will be shut down for the day. While I sometimes feel as if I'm fighting behind enemy lines here, I was happy to see that a lot of the comments from some of my fellow Tucsonans in response to these posts were negative. Here's an example:
According to @KOLDNews (as of 4pm today 1/29/26), the following will be closed tomorrow:
Drachman K-8
Gale Elementary
McCorkle Academy of Excellence
Manzo Elementary
Pistor Middle School
Pueblo High
Sahuaro High
Tucson High
Van Buskirk Elementary
All schools in the Marana and…
This is happening in Democrat-run cities all over America.
My overwhelming disdain for the public education indoctrination mills and the teachers who run them is well documented — I've been writing about it for almost 20 years now. The Department of Education has to go, and I've been a vocal advocate for that since long before it was sexy and acceptable to discuss in polite Republican circles.
The union teachers who are always happy to take to the streets for leftist causes are really hitting peak cluelessness today. It's National School Choice week and this snit by the public school teachers is making a huge case for it. Seriously, I couldn't have scripted this better.
In the summer of 2023, I wrote a column titled, "The Time to Worry About Public Education Was Decades Ago." Two-and-a-half years later, things have only gotten worse. We're well beyond hoping that just school choice can cure all of our education ills, although I do remain a strong supporter of making real school choice a reality throughout the country.
This country is one presidential election away from being thrown into a doom spiral. If any one of the current crop of Democrats gets back to the Oval Office, the death rattle of the Republic will soon follow. We have to worry about things like this because leftist public educators have been brainwashing American youth for over half a century. That's going to continue until the Department of Education is nuked from orbit. With it gone, school choice can get stronger, which will make the relentlessly evil teachers' unions begin to weaken.
President Trump has been doing a phenomenal job righting a lot wrongs since he returned to office. Giving education secretary Linda McMahon the green light to begin dismantling the DoE would be the first step in dealing with a multi-generational wrong that has been trying to destroy the United States as we know it for a very long time.
Let her cook, please Mr. President, let her cook.
Have a great weekend, everyone.

