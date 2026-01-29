The Morning Briefing: ICE Protest Teachers Are Trump's Reminder to Shutter Dept. of Education

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is leading team-building exercises at an ermine sanctuary south of Dubuque.)

Advertisement

Well, it's happening. The lefty loons' hastily arranged National Day of Nothingness, or something, is upon us. Although the nationwide diaper-filling was thrown together in a hurry, once the professional prog protest organizers put the word out they had a lot of takers. Inviting the angsty Dem agitmob to stay home from work and/or school for a day wasn't really a tough sales pitch — they live for being useless and doing nothing.

Here in Tucson, the businesses that are closing are mostly small, which makes the choice to shut down on a Friday all the more idiotic.

We won't make any money tomorrow — that'll show ICE! Also plus No Kings.

Look, if the protest brats want to cut off their snotty noses to spite their stupid faces, I've got no problem with that. What's really galling me is that there are schools closing here in Tucson to join the protest. It's a perfect snapshot of all that is wrong in this country right now. It's the public school union teachers who are the root of leftist evil in the United States.

There were a lot of local Tucson X accounts posting lists of businesses and schools that will be shut down for the day. While I sometimes feel as if I'm fighting behind enemy lines here, I was happy to see that a lot of the comments from some of my fellow Tucsonans in response to these posts were negative. Here's an example:

According to @KOLDNews (as of 4pm today 1/29/26), the following will be closed tomorrow:



Drachman K-8

Gale Elementary

McCorkle Academy of Excellence

Manzo Elementary

Pistor Middle School

Pueblo High

Sahuaro High

Tucson High

Van Buskirk Elementary



All schools in the Marana and… — Whats Up Tucson (@whatsuptucson) January 29, 2026

Advertisement

This is happening in Democrat-run cities all over America.

My overwhelming disdain for the public education indoctrination mills and the teachers who run them is well documented — I've been writing about it for almost 20 years now. The Department of Education has to go, and I've been a vocal advocate for that since long before it was sexy and acceptable to discuss in polite Republican circles.

The union teachers who are always happy to take to the streets for leftist causes are really hitting peak cluelessness today. It's National School Choice week and this snit by the public school teachers is making a huge case for it. Seriously, I couldn't have scripted this better.

In the summer of 2023, I wrote a column titled, "The Time to Worry About Public Education Was Decades Ago." Two-and-a-half years later, things have only gotten worse. We're well beyond hoping that just school choice can cure all of our education ills, although I do remain a strong supporter of making real school choice a reality throughout the country.

This country is one presidential election away from being thrown into a doom spiral. If any one of the current crop of Democrats gets back to the Oval Office, the death rattle of the Republic will soon follow. We have to worry about things like this because leftist public educators have been brainwashing American youth for over half a century. That's going to continue until the Department of Education is nuked from orbit. With it gone, school choice can get stronger, which will make the relentlessly evil teachers' unions begin to weaken.

Advertisement

President Trump has been doing a phenomenal job righting a lot wrongs since he returned to office. Giving education secretary Linda McMahon the green light to begin dismantling the DoE would be the first step in dealing with a multi-generational wrong that has been trying to destroy the United States as we know it for a very long time.

Let her cook, please Mr. President, let her cook.

Have a great weekend, everyone.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Sky High: Trump’s Latest Move in Venezuela Signals Opportunity on the Horizon

Dems like 'em dumb. Mamdani Restricts ‘Gifted’ Student Program Despite Parental Advocate Objections

Gosh. Heck. The Iranian Regime Is in Worse Shape Than Previously Thought

Homan Schools Dems on Violent Rhetoric, Immigration Enforcement

Exclusive: On War-Pounded Border, Israeli Emergency Services and Samaritan’s Purse Build New Station

Did Ilhan Omar’s Husband's $5 Million Winery Just Disappear? Asking for a Friend.

'Trump Accounts' For Kids Could Turn Out to Be a Game Changer for the Next Generation

Gutfeld Returns to ‘The Five,’ Promptly Humiliates Jessica Tarlov Again

Paxton Investigates Texas Schools for Islamic Terror Ties

Words That Light Matches: Jacob Frey’s Minneapolis Problem

Advertisement

My pen name is...I Am Not Ashamed of Loving Women’s Romance Novels

Looks Like Mike Pence Is Gunning to be the Next Al Gore

While Disney Drifts, 'DAVID' Reminds Us What Animated Storytelling Can Be

Yeah...no. Tucker Carlson Is a 'Fervent Christian' but Feels 'Completely Comfortable in the Seat of Islam’

The Yappy Little Dog Syndrome\

PR Fallout of the New Pretti Video: Aggressive Policing Would’ve Saved This Weirdo’s Life

Shapiro. Democrats' Response to Minneapolis Chaos Could Be to Their Detriment

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Say It Ain’t So, Ro Khanna

Deal Reached Between Trump and Dems to Avert a Total Government Shutdown

Trump Family Sues IRS Seeking $10B Over Leaked Tax Returns

Trump Flexes His Tariff Power, Recalls Forcing Macron's Hand on Prescription Drug Prices

NRA Finally Responds the Way We Needed Them to Respond

+1. Women Busted for Trying to Buy Gun to Kill ICE Agents

👏👏👏DOJ Sides With 2A Groups in Challenge to Massachusetts Gun Ban

Spanish Government Legalizes 500,000 Illegal Aliens to 'Defeat the Far Right'

This Is CNN: Analyst Still Pushing Disinformation on Kirk Assassination

She's got 'em covered. Michelle Obama: Black Women Don't Complain Enough

Bad Week for Woke Florida Nurses As State's AG and Surgeon General Give Two the 'Find Out' Treatment

Minnesota and National Police Blow Up That Dem Narrative About ICE Arrest Problems in the State

Man Convicted in London Assault Case That Turned on Timely Phone Call by Barron Trump

She nasty. Jasmine Crockett: Trump Wants to Target 'Anybody Who Has a Little Bit of Melanin in Their Skin'

Advertisement

Morons gotta moron...Anti-Ice Activists Surround Restaurant After Mistaking TSA Officers for Federal Agents

Survival of the Un-Fittest: Colin Wright Sues Cornell University for Anti-White Discrimination

VIP

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: So How's That Russo-Ukraine Oil War Going?

Let’s Feign Shock at the Sodom and Gomorrah-Tier Depravity Subsidized by the Australian Government

The Alex Pretti Video Matters — and the Left Knows It

Would You Have Plastic Surgery to Look Younger?

Maryland County Council Shows Us the Meaning of True Cowardice by Failing to Protect Religious Liberty

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild! Part XIX

Homan Calls It: Dems Were Silent on Border Crisis Victims but Mourn Criminals

Let’s Feign Shock at the Sodom and Gomorrah-Tier Depravity Subsidized by the Australian Government

Around the Interwebz

Unpacking the shared survival kit of the desert island movie

Google Project Genie lets you create interactive worlds from a photo or prompt

How Ford Convinced Edison to Build a Botanical Laboratory

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Hit the headphones or earbuds and crank it. Let's have us a weekend.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

01/29/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30, 2026 - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2026

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Financial Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

New Media: The Blaze Media

Radio: ABC



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: PBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Grio

Secondary Print: Reuters

New Media: Timcast

Radio: AP



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Additional Print: Reuters, Bloomberg, The Hill

Radio: AP



EST :

6:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time

9:25 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT attends the Alfalfa Club Dinner

Washington, D.C.

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Palm Beach, Florida



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Univision

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Secondary Print: AP

New Media: Drop Site News

Radio: AURN



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Additional Print: Reuters, Bloomberg, The Hill

Radio: AP



EST :

9:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time

9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT departs Palm Beach, Florida, en route The White House

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.