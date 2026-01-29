A Biblical Animated Musical You Can Actually Trust: Angel Studios’ 'DAVID'

I grew up on Disney’s great animated musical films. By the time I was born, Disney had been in the animated feature film game for over three decades, so I had the classics to enjoy. Even though the movies of my childhood left a little to be desired, I still loved them.

Disney’s animated renaissance came during my teenage and college years, but my sister and brother were young enough for me to enjoy those features, too. And of course, my three nieces kept me connected to some of the later output.

These days, we can’t trust Disney and other studios for quality or wholesomeness, so what’s a parent or any other lover of animation to do? What if there were a quality animated musical that you could count on for strong values and fidelity to the Judeo-Christian ethic?

Fear not. Angel Studios has released a new animated feature based on the biblical story of King David, and it’s available for viewing online or on your favorite streaming device. I haven’t watched DAVID yet — when I do, I might write a review — but it looks promising.

“From the songs of his mother’s heart to the whispers of a faithful God, David’s story begins in quiet devotion,” reads Angel’s synopsis. “When the giant Goliath rises to terrorize a nation, a young shepherd armed with only a sling, a few stones, and unshakable faith steps forward. Pursued by power and driven by purpose, his journey tests the limits of loyalty, love, and courage — culminating in a battle not just for a crown, but for the soul of a kingdom.”

The cast is impressive, including veteran character actor Brian Stivale as the prophet Samuel, Brandon Engman as young David, and worship leader Phil Wickham as adult David. Wickham’s soundtrack, featuring songs by the estimable Marty Goetz and his daughter, Misha Hoyt, has spent three weeks in the top 10 of Billboard’s Christian Albums Chart.

Side note: Wickham is one of my favorite worship leaders. It might be because I often wind up leading his songs when I’m on the schedule at church.

DAVID grossed nearly $80 million in U.S. theaters, and it earned an impressive 98% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Now it’s available on Angel’s website and app for all Angel Guild members.

"DAVID has ignited the imaginations of families worldwide, said Jordan Harmon, co-founder and president of Angel. “As the #1 audience-rated movie of 2025 on Rotten Tomatoes, we're thrilled to extend its inspiring reach to millions more via the Angel streaming platform for our Guild members. This uplifting retelling of one of history's greatest tales is the ideal family film to enjoy together from the comfort of home."

For years, Christian entertainment has lagged behind secular studios in terms of quality. Even the most sincere and biblically faithful shows and movies fell short in terms of entertainment value. We've seen a swing in the quality of faith-based entertainment lately, and Angel is one of the entities leading the way. It's a welcome development that I hope continues.

If you’re an Angel Guild member, check out DAVID — and if you’re not, this is a great opportunity to become a member. I’m planning on watching it soon, and I’ll let you know what I think.

