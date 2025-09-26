The Book of Acts, Reimagined: Why Angel Studios’ 'Testament' Is Worth Your Time

If you’ve listened to any episodes of Faith All Over the Place, you know that Kruiser and I are fans of The Chosen. (If you’ve never listened to any episodes of Faith All Over the Place, what are you doing with your life?)

Advertisement

The Chosen is a vibrant depiction of Jesus and His ministry. Now that I’m caught up, I wanted to see if Angel Studio’s Testament was worth watching.

Testament is a portrayal of the book of Acts in a modern setting. In Salem, the Temple looms large over the civic life of the people, while the Imperium rules everything and everyone. In this tension between the secular and religious leadership, a ragtag group of followers vow to continue the mission their Messiah sent them on.

We begin on Shavuot/Pentecost, the day the Holy Spirit comes upon Jesus’ followers. A young man named Stephen (Charles Beaven) sees what’s going on and wants to learn more. His mother (Lizzie Hopley) tries to talk him out of it, and when he says he can’t resist it, she kicks him out of the house.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

A young, ambitious minister named Saul of Tarsus (Eben Figueiredo) will stop at nothing to put an end to this upstart movement. We see most of Season 1 through the perspectives of Saul, who seethes with anger, and Stephen, who is navigating this new role with wide eyes and lots of questions.

Advertisement

Related: The Bible Says ‘No One Knows the Hour’ — Especially Not TikTok

The show’s framing is clever and compelling. It’s a British production, so the UK’s mix of really old buildings and bleak industrial areas is a rich setting. The cast is multicultural, but it’s natural rather than in-your-face or woke. The Imperium gives off a futuristic, post-apocalyptic vibe that still fits into the contemporary setting. I told my barber about the menacing masks and weapons the Imperial soldiers use, and he said, “They sound like Star Wars villains.” And they do.

The casting is tremendous, especially for the disciples. Peter (Tom Simper) is a bold but gentle leader; you can imagine that Jesus’ reinstatement of him (John 20) changed him. Mary Magdalene (Mogali Masuku) rescues women that a mysterious syndicate has trafficked — because she was once one of those women.

But my favorites among the apostles are James (John Omole) and John (Kenneth Omole). Yes, they’re brothers in real life, and the producers have had some fun with that casting.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The writing is what shines the most. Husband-and-wife Paul and Faith Syrstad, along with Kenneth Omole, give the show the right balance of heart and action. Paul Syrstad’s direction is top-notch as well, and the cinematography and score are breathtaking.

Most importantly, the show is faithful to the Bible. The liberties come in setting and style. The depiction of some of the scenes from the early book of Acts surprised me, especially Ananias and Sapphira (the casting of an older couple was different from how I always imagined them) and the stoning of Stephen (which wrecked me).

Testament exceeded my expectations. You can stream it for free on the Angel Studios app. So far there’s only one season — the studio is fundraising for season two — but it’s totally worth watching.

If you’re like me, you love stories that take Scripture seriously and bring it to life in powerful ways. That’s what Testament does with the book of Acts—and that’s what we try to do here at PJ Media. We dig into culture, faith, and politics with honesty, conviction, and clarity, without bowing to the mainstream narrative.

That’s why PJ Media VIP exists. As a VIP, you’ll get exclusive columns, podcasts, and videos that you won’t find anywhere else—content that strengthens your faith, sharpens your worldview, and equips you to stand strong in today’s culture.

And right now, you can join for 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. That’s a huge discount, but more importantly, it’s a way to stand with us as we tell the truth without compromise.

Click here to join PJ Media VIP today and use the code FIGHT.